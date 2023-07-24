Renewable Energy Market Size to Reach 5,576.02 gigawatts by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Renewable Energy Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at 3,958.95 gigawatts in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.09% during the forecast period.

Favorable government policies are driving the global renewable energy market. Technological advancements in solar PV manufacturing and energy storage systems offer significant growth opportunities for the market. Market insights indicate that Asia-Pacific, especially China and India, will likely be the fastest-growing renewable energy market in the coming years.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) 3,958.95 gigawatts Market Size (2028) 5,576.02 gigawatts CAGR (2023-2028) 7.09% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Favorable government policies Increasing adoption of renewable energy



Who are the Top Companies in the Global Renewable Energy Market?

The market is fragmented in nature. The significant players in the global renewable energy market with the majority share in 2023 are:

EPC Developers/Operators/Owners Orsted AS EDF SA NextEra Energy Inc. Duke Energy Corporation Berkshire Hathway Energy Acciona Energia SA





Equipment Suppliers First Solar Inc. Vestas Wind Systems AS Canadian Solar Inc. Jinko Solar Holding Co. Ltd General Electric Company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA



Key Highlights from the Global Renewable Energy Market Report :

Growth of the Hydropower Segment

Hydropower is a renewable energy source derived from water's movement from higher to lower elevations. It is the largest source of renewable electricity globally, accounting for nearly 41% of total renewable energy.

Global hydropower installed capacity reached 1393 GW in 2022. It is expected to grow further soon with upcoming projects and technological advancements.

Eco-friendly developments, like fish-safe turbines, are driving the demand for hydropower systems.

Positive Trends in Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its dominance in the global renewable energy market in the coming years.

China is the global leader in renewable energy deployment, driven by hydropower, solar, and wind sources. India's power demand has increased significantly. The country is focusing on expanding its renewable energy capacity to become the world's third-largest power consumer.

Japan is also making strides toward carbon reduction and neutrality. Such developments in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to boost the renewable energy market in the coming years.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Renewable Energy Market?

In April 2023, ArcelorMittal Brazil formed a joint venture with the Brazilian renewable energy company Casa dos Ventos to develop the 554 MW Babilonia wind power project at a cost of USD 800 million in the central region of Bahia, northeast Brazil.

In January 2023, Cepsa announced plans to build three new solar power projects in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain, with a total capacity of 400 MW at an investment of EUR 280 million.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Renewable Energy Market Based on Type and Geography.

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Capacity (gigawatt), 2018-2028) Solar Wind Hydro Bioenergy Other Types (Geothermal, Tidal, etc.)

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Capacity (gigawatt), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Rest of North America Europe United Kingdom Germany France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia Iran Rest of the Middle East & Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



