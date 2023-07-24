Floor Adhesives Market Revenues to Reach USD 2.44 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Floor Adhesives Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 1.92 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period.

Floor adhesive is a strong glue used to attach flooring materials to a subfloor or underlayment. Resin types include epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, vinyl, and others. The rapidly growing global construction industry is increasing the demand for floor adhesives. The versatility, safety, and ease of application of floor adhesives are gaining more popularity. Increasing demand for bio-based floor adhesives is expected to present more opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 1.92 billion Market Size (2028) USD 2.44 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.85% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing construction activities. Growing middle-class population and increasing disposable incomes. The growing trend of low-cost housing.



Who are the Top Companies in the Global Floor Adhesives Market?

The market is partially consolidated. The significant players in the global floor adhesives market with the majority market share are:

3M

Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

Ashland

Dow

Forbo Holding AG

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Jowat SE

LATICRETE International Inc.

MAPEI SpA

Pidilite Industries Limited

Sika AG

Tesa SE

Key Highlights from the Global Floor Adhesives Market Report :

Increasing Demand from the Residential Sector

Tile and stone adhesives are commonly used in residential construction, making it the fastest-growing segment in the market.

The rising middle-class population and increasing disposable incomes have expanded the middle-class housing segment, driving the use of flooring adhesives.

The global construction industry value has increased, with the highest growth expected in Asia-Pacific, particularly in China and India.

Asia-Pacific Leading in Front

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing growing construction activities in China, India, and ASEAN countries.

China's construction market is the largest in the world, with significant investments in buildings, and is expected to continue growing in the coming years.

India's government policies like Smart City projects and Housing for All by 2022 are expected to increase the demand for floor adhesives.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Floor Adhesives Market?

In August 2021, Arkema signed an agreement to acquire Ashland's Performance Adhesives business in the United States.

In March 2021, Sika acquired the flooring adhesives business of DriTac, a US-based floor-covering adhesives company.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Floor Adhesives Market Based on Resin Type, Technology, Application, End-user Industry, and Geography.

By Resin Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Epoxy Polyurethane Acrylic Vinyl Other Resin Types

By Technology (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Water-borne Solvent-borne Other Technologies

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Tile & Stone Carpet Wood Laminate Resilent Flooring Other Applications

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Residential Commercial Industrial

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



