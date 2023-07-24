Jack Dorsey’s #startsmall Initiative Grants $250,000 to Dream Big!

Dream Big! works to provide girls and young women, in economically disadvantaged communities, with the equipment, sports attire, athletic footwear, program fees, and leadership training needed for them to participate in sports and physical activities. Activities that contribute to their health, education, and overall well-being.

BOSTON, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Big! received an extremely generous $250,000 grant from Jack Dorsey’s philanthropic initiative, #startsmall, to support the health, education and well-being of girls and young women in economically disadvantaged communities.

#startsmall is Jack Dorsey’s philanthropic initiative to fund global crisis relief, girls’ health and education, and open internet development. Dorsey -- Block Head, Chairman, and co-founder of Block, Inc. -- transferred $1 billion (28% of his wealth) to #startsmall in 2020.

Mr. Dorsey's donation will help Dream Big! to continue to break down the economic barrier that prevents thousands of girls and young women from participating in sports and physical activities that contribute to their health, education, and overall well-being.

Dream Big! partners with hundreds of schools, community sports organizations, and after school programs, to identify and fulfill the equipment, sports attire, and athletic footwear needs, as well as program and college showcase fees of girls and young women from economically disadvantaged communities to help them engage in sports, recreation, and physical activities. This past year alone Dream Big! programs have impacted over 10,000 girls and young women.

“I am deeply grateful for this generous demonstration of support from Jack Dorsey and #startsmall,” said Linda Driscoll, Founder, President & CEO of Dream Big!. “The COVID-19 pandemic has created stressors and financial burdens that have the potential to further affect girls and young women’s mental and physical well-being in underserved communities and thus the demand for our services has grown dramatically as students returned to school and sports. This very generous and special donation and partnership with #startsmall will help us to not only empower thousands of more girls and young women through sports and physical activities this year but it will also help us to expand our services and warehouse that will allow us to take Dream Big! to a whole new level. Sometimes it is as simple as giving a girl a pair of running sneakers or a basketball that could change her life forever.”

“According to a 2020 study by Women Moving Millions, just 1.6% of U.S. philanthropic funding goes to organizations focused on women and girls, and less than 0.5% benefits women and girls of color, so this support is very special and so greatly needed,” Driscoll shared.

Since Dream Big! launched in 2010, its equipment and sports attire grants, program scholarships, sports clinics, and Dream Big! Leadership Conferences have had a direct impact on over 75,000 girls, young women, and elementary school children in underserved communities.

To learn more, donate, volunteer or benefit from Dream Big!, visit www.dream-big.org or call 857-404-0124.

The mission of Dream Big! is to help girls and young women from economically disadvantaged communities to achieve their dreams by providing them with the equipment, sports attire, athletic footwear, college showcase and program fees, and leadership training needed to enable them to participate in sports and physical activities. Activities that contribute to their health, education, and overall well-being.

