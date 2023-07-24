United States Mint Announces Designs for the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Program

Washington, DC, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) joined representatives from the Harriet Tubman Home, Inc. and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center to unveil the designs for the 2024 Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Program yesterday during the opening ceremony for the African Methodist Episcopal Zion’s (AMEZ) Women’s Home and Overseas Missionary Society Quadrennial Conference in New Orleans. The designs will be featured on a $5 gold coin, a $1 silver coin, and a half dollar clad coin, as authorized by Public Law 117-163, in recognition of the bicentennial of Harriet Tubman’s birth. All designs were created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designers and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artists.

$5 Gold Coin Obverse

Designer: Chris Costello

Sculptor: Joseph Menna

The obverse (heads) design features a portrait of Harriet Tubman in her years following the Civil War, looking confidently into the distance and towards the future. Inscriptions include “HARRIET TUBMAN,” “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2024.”

$5 Gold Coin Reverse

Designer: Ben Sowards

Sculptor: Eric David Custer

The reverse (tails) design depicts both arms of an individual firmly clasping one arm of another individual, symbolizing the aid and care that Harriet Tubman offered to others throughout her life. Encircling the arms are inscriptions of Harriet Tubman’s seven core values, including “FAITH,” “FREEDOM,” “FAMILY,” “COMMUNITY,” SELF-DETERMINATION,” “SOCIAL JUSTICE,” and “EQUALITY.” Additional inscriptions include “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “$5,” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

$1 Silver Coin Obverse

Designer: Beth Zaiken

Sculptor: Phebe Hemphill

The obverse design depicts Harriet Tubman offering her hand to the viewer with an expression that challenges the viewer to seize the opportunity for freedom. Inscriptions include “HARRIET TUBMAN,” “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2024.”

$1 Silver Coin Reverse

Designer: Beth Zaiken

Sculptor: Craig A. Campbell

The reverse design depicts silhouettes crossing a bridge created by a pair of clasped hands. In the sky, the Big Dipper constellation points to the North Star, which forms the “O” in the word “OF.” Inscriptions include “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “ONE DOLLAR.”

Half Dollar Clad Coin Obverse

Designer: Don Everhart

Sculptor: Renata Gordon

The obverse design depicts Harriet Tubman, who distinguished herself as the first woman to lead an armed expedition in the Civil War, the Combahee River Raid, which resulted in more than 700 enslaved persons in South Carolina being freed. In the background, two Civil War-era boats represent the raid. Inscriptions include “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “2024,” and “HARRIET TUBMAN.”

Half Dollar Clad Coin Reverse

Designer: Tom Hipschen

Sculptor: John P. McGraw

The reverse design depicts Harriet Tubman holding a spyglass in front of a row of Civil War-era tents, symbolizing her work as a scout and spy for the Union Army during the Civil War. Inscriptions describing her contributions include “CIVIL WAR,” “NURSE,” “SCOUT,” “SPY,” and “COMBAHEE RIVER RAID LEADER.” Additional inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “HALF DOLLAR.”

All coin images are available at https://www.usmint.gov/news/image-library/commemoratives.

“The Harriet Tubman Commemorative Coin Program will celebrate the life and legacy of an extraordinary woman,” said United States Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson. “We hope this program will assist both the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Harriet Tubman Home, Inc. in accomplishing and advancing their missions.”

The on-sale date for products in the 2024 Harriet Tubman Commemorative Coin Program will be published on the Mint’s 2024 Product Schedule. When available, the Mint will accept orders at catalog.usmint.gov/.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

