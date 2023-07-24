Global Polylactic Acid Market Size Value Projected to Exceed USD 3,665.79 Million By 2032, at 19.3% CAGR Rise: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Polylactic Acid Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Grade (Thermoforming, Injection Molding, Extrusion, Blow Molding, Others); By Application; By End-use (Packaging, Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Others); By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global polylactic acid market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 628.78 Million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 3,665.79 Million By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 19.3% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Polylactic Acids? How Big is Polylactic Acid Market Size Value?

Overview

The thermoplastic aliphatic polyester polylactide or polylactic acid, often PLA, is made from renewable resources such as tapioca roots, corn starch, starch, chips, or sugarcane. Lactic acid is used to make PLA, a bioplastic utilized in the food sector to wrap delicate items. Also, polylactic acid has features similar to polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), or polystyrene (PS).

Furthermore, its low carbon emission properties make PLA, a bio-based polymer, an environmentally benign substitute for traditional polymers. Comparing PLA to conventional plastics, the polylactic acid market growth has sharply increased as sustainability and environmental concerns gain popularity.

Our Sample Report Covers:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

110+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

TotalEnergies Corbion

NatureWorks

Jiangsu Supla Bioplastics

Futerro

COFCO

Jiangxi Keyuan Biopharm

Shanghai Tong-jie-liang

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Increased demand for flexible packaging: The desire for flexible solutions is significantly causing the packaging sector to grow. The need for convenience is expanding, lifestyles are changing, and packaged foods like ready-to-eat meals and snacks are becoming increasingly popular. As a result, there is an increase in demand for creative and environmentally friendly packaging materials, such as Polylactic Acid (PLA), a type of bioplastic.

Alternative to traditional plastics: Instead of conventional plastics, PLA is renewable and compostable, minimizing the environmental harm caused by packaging waste. Using PLA in packaging solutions is anticipated to boost the polylactic acid market size as regulatory agencies and consumers emphasize sustainability and waste reduction.

The advantages: As a bio-based and biodegradable polymer, PLA is ideal for use in the packaging sector. It is appropriate for flexible packaging solutions due to its many benefits, including barrier characteristics, exceptional clarity, and printability. Food packaging applications like pouches, wraps, labels, and trays can be made with PLA sheets and coatings.

Top Findings of the Report

The need for PLA is anticipated to rise in the near future as more industries, including automotive & transportation, packaging, agriculture, electronics, and others, adopt bioplastics, particularly Polylactic Acid (PLA).

The polylactic acid market segmentation is based on application, grade, region, and end-use.

North America dominates the market with a significant share in 2022.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Growing packaging industry: The polylactic acid market demand will rise throughout the projected period due to the developing packaging sector and increasing consumer demand for environmentally friendly packaging options. Due to its distinct qualities, PLA is desirable for producers looking for eco-friendly packaging materials to satisfy changing consumer demands.

Rising demand for personal apparel: Demand for unique protective clothing has increased. The rising market for personal protective equipment is anticipated to promote PLA demand in this industry as well, as PLA is used in the textile industry.

Segmental Analysis

Packaging Sector Accounts for the Largest Market Share

The extensive use of PLA in producing containers, jars, fresh food packaging, and bottles can be attributed to the segment rise. Global customer desire for environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging has forced manufacturers to include PLA in their packaging solutions. PLA is widely used in food packaging to create robust, disposable, and aesthetically pleasing plastic bottles.

Textile Sector Registers the Highest Growth

The industry segment for textiles experienced the highest polylactic acid market growth rate . The textile sector is another important market for PLA that has seen tremendous adoption and expansion. The benefit of providing supple and cozy textile fabrics is provided by polylactic acid.

Moreover, PLA-based textiles and fibers are becoming increasingly popular due to rising consumer awareness of and demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable fabrics. The usage of PLA in the textile sector is consistent with the sector's emphasis on creating ecologically friendly substitutes for conventional materials.

Polylactic Acid Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 3,665.79 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 747.75 Million Expected CAGR Growth 19.3% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players TotalEnergies Corbion, NatureWorks, Jiangsu Supla Bioplastics, Futerro, COFCO, Jiangxi Keyuan Biopharm, Shanghai Tong-jie-liang, and Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Segments Covered By Grade, by Application, By End Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographical Overview

North America: Polylactic acid market in North America is in higher demand due to the sectors like automotive and transportation, electronics, textile, packaging, appliances, and medical. In addition, the region is anticipated to rule the packaging market throughout the projected period due to the expansion of the food and beverage industry, notably in China and India.

Europe: The need for pharmaceuticals is anticipated to be driven by Europe's robust healthcare sector growth, which will also affect the demand for flexible packaging and support the expansion of the PLA market.

Browse the Detail Report “Polylactic Acid Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Grade (Thermoforming, Injection Molding, Extrusion, Blow Molding, Others); By Application; By End-use (Packaging, Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Others); By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/polylactic-acid-market

Recent Developments

DuPont successfully acquired Spectrum Plastics in May 2023. The company's bio-pharma and packaging solutions will be added to the medical device market.

The Report Answers Questions Such As

How much is the polylactic acid market worth?

What are the key aspects boosting the polylactic acid industry's growth?

Which segment accounts for the largest polylactic acid market share?

Who are the market's prominent players?

Which region is dominating the market?

What are the upcoming trends in the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the polylactic acid market report based on grade, application, end-use, and region:

By Grade Outlook

Thermoforming

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Blow Molding

Others

By Application Outlook

Films & Sheets

Bottles

Rigid Thermoforms

Others

By End Use Outlook

Packaging

Agriculture

Consumer Goods

Textiles

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

