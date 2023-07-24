Clot Busting Drugs Market to Reach $60 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 8.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, “Clot Busting Drugs Market by Product (Thrombolytic Drugs, Anti-Platelet Drugs, Anticoagulants, Others), by Indication (Pulmonary Embolism, Deep Vein Thrombosis, Atrial Fibrillation, Others), by Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global clot busting drugs market generated $28.6 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $60 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Over the years, there has been an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the world which has led to an increase in demand for clot busting drugs. This growth in demand is predicted to be one of the important factors driving the growth of the global clot busting drugs market in the forecast timeframe. However, increase in bleeding risk associated with clot busting drugs may hamper the clot busting drugs market growth in the coming period. On the contrary, technological advancements in diagnostic imaging such as computed tomography (CT) scans and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is expected to offer growth opportunities for expansion of the clot busting drugs market in the 2023-2032 forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $28.6 billion Market Size in 2032 $60 billion CAGR 8.2% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments covered Product, Indication, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the world



The numerous advantages offered by clot busting drugs in treatment of certain ailments such as ischemic strokes or myocardial infarctions Opportunities Technological advancements in diagnostic imaging including computed tomography (CT) scans and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) The rising incidence of strokes leading to increasing demand for personalized medicine approaches Restraints Increase in bleeding risk associated with clot busting drugs

COVID-19 Scenario



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial influence on the growth of the global clot busting drugs market. The pandemic saw a shift in focus towards treating COVID-19 patients which resulted in delays in the diagnosis and treatment of non-COVID conditions, including thrombotic disorders. This resulted in a decrease in demand for clot busting drugs which affected the growth rate of the market.

Also, there were severe disruptions in healthcare services including elective procedures, non-emergency hospital visits, and outpatient care which further declined the growth rate of the market.

The clot busting drugs market is, however, projected to show steady growth in the future due to innovations in diagnostic imaging technology.

Product: Anticoagulants Sub-segment Projected to be Highly Dominant During the Forecast Period

The anticoagulants sub-segment accounted for the highest clot busting drugs market share in 2022 and is expected to continue to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. In the last few years, there has been an overall increase in occurrences of coagulation disorders which has led to a growth in demand for anticoagulants. This growth in demand for such drugs is predicted to boost the sub-segment’s growth by 2032.

Indication: Pulmonary Embolism Sub-segment to be Flourish Immensely by 2032

The pulmonary embolism sub-segment generated the highest market share in 2022 and is predicted to hold the majority of market share by 2032 as well. The growing usage and need for clot busting drugs due to rise in number of people receiving chemotherapy or having a family history of pulmonary embolism is predicted to boost the sub-segment’s growth by 2032.

Route of Administration: Injectable Sub-segment Projected to Garner a Huge Market Share by 2032

The injectable sub-segment accounted for the highest clot busting drugs market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a fascinating CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Injectable versions of clot-busting medicines have a higher bioavailability than oral or topical delivery. As a result, injectable drugs are in a heavy demand which is predicted to boost the sub-segment’s growth by 2032.

Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy Sub-segment to Grow Rapidly by 2032

The hospital pharmacy sub-segment generated the highest market share in 2022 and is predicted to grow at a high CAGR of 8.9% by 2032. Increasing role of hospital pharmacies in procuring and storing of clot busting drugs to ensure prompt administration during critical situations is predicted to boost the sub-segment’s growth by 2032.

North America Market to be One of the Fastest Growing by 2032

The North America region accounted for the highest share in the global clot busting drugs market in 2022 and is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. The increasing proportion of aging population in this region and the growing prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses are expected to be the main growth drivers of the market in North America region by 2032.

Leading Players in the Clot Busting Drugs Market:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global clot busting drugs market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter