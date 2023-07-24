IZEA Research Finds 54% of Influencers on Threads Have Already Posted Sponsored Content

Orlando, Florida, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands and agencies, released its latest research report, First Look: The Impact of Threads , today. The report is based on a survey of more than 1,200 U.S. social media users ages 18-60-plus. It aims to understand the state of adoption, usage, and awareness of Threads, Meta’s newly launched text-based Twitter rival, during the platform’s first 10 days.



Threads launched on July 5, 2023, and according to IZEA research, 27% of all social media users surveyed created an account during the first 10 days and 60.9% of those identifying as influencers have already joined the platform.

“Over the years, we've seen influencers be the first to try new apps, and that's certainly been true with Threads," said Ted Murphy, IZEA Founder and CEO. “As trendsetters, creators eagerly seized the opportunity to test the new app's potential for engaging with their followers and making money from their influence, with 54% of influencers already posting sponsored content on Threads.”

According to IZEA research, 38.1% of respondents said curiosity is the main reason they wanted to create a Threads account, compared with 32.1% of respondents seeking a Twitter alternative.

Threads launched with similar features to Twitter and was quickly labeled a rival, gathering more than 100 million sign-ups, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Our survey found that 90% of active Threads users think the app will be a good place for brands and influencers.

“In less than one week, Threads had 100 million sign-ups, which is quite impressive,” continued Murphy. “The challenge for Threads will be maintaining engagement and interest in the platform. Initial excitement shows there is demand for a fresh platform, which could be an opportunity for brands and influencers. However, nearly half of the new users ages 18-29 indicated they have already deactivated or deleted their accounts.”

Threads Launch:

Gen X was most likely to join Threads, with 36% of those ages 45-60 creating an account, compared to only 9% of those over 60.

More males than females signed up, with 33.2% of males joining compared to 21.9% of females.

Social media influencers continued their roles as trendsetters, with 60.9% creating accounts in the first 10 days.



Threads Usage:

67% of continuing Threads users say they have used the app more frequently than when they initially signed up.

71% of Threads users expect to check their feed at least once per day.

Curiosity is the most selected reason for creating a Threads account, while wanting a Twitter alternative is No. 3.



Threads and Influence:

90% of active Threads users think the app will be a good place for brands and influencers.

83.5% of social media influencers are open to monetizing their Threads posts.

54% of social media influencers have already posted sponsored content on Threads.



Threads Impact:

50% of Threads users say that the app’s ownership by Meta positively impacts them to use it more.

28% of all social media users aware of Threads say that Meta's ownership of Threads is a top concern.

When surveying people with Twitter and Threads accounts, those ages 45 to 60 are the only group most likely to prefer using Twitter over Threads.



Leaving Threads:

Nearly half of 18- to 29-year-olds who joined Threads have already deactivated or deleted their accounts.

Females are more likely to have shut down their accounts than males.

28% of users that have deactivated or deleted their account say that they received unwanted attention or harassment from other users.



The report is available to download for free at First Look: The Impact of Threads . If you are interested in partnering with a brand or influencer, visit izea.com .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “can,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "likely," "projects," “plans,” "pursue," “resulting in,” "strategy" or "future," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

