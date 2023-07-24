Global Airway Management Devices Market Size To Grow USD 3.5 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 6.8%

New York, United States , July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Airway Management Devices Market Size is to grow from USD 1.8 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.5 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period.

An airway management device is a set of medical treatments used to keep patients' airways clear. This device keeps a channel open in patients, facilitating gas exchange between the lungs and the surrounding environment. In hospitals, anesthetic airways are administered to patients via devices such as oropharyngeal airways, nasopharyngeal airways, laryngeal mask airways, and tracheal incubation. These devices are used in a variety of settings, such as anesthesia, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, emergency medicine, neonatology, and many more. It is used in neonatology to treat babies' airways, and the increased occurrence of preterm birth may necessitate the usage of airway management. The evaluation, planning, and treatments necessary for the patient's breathing or ventilation to be maintained or restored are referred to as airway management.

The increased prevalence of respiratory illnesses is projected to be a significant driving factor in the market. The WHO estimates that 65 million people have moderate-to-severe COPD. Furthermore, COPD is anticipated to be the third leading cause of death globally. Furthermore, this high incidence, along with a rise in anesthetic use as procedures expand, is projected to stimulate demand for advanced equipment, favorably influencing the total market growth. The increasing need for emergency treatment for long-term diseases, as well as protracted therapy for lung ailments in children and adults, is expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, the global demand for effective respiratory treatment alternatives is growing. Airway control device intubation is frequently life-saving. Long-term use of these devices, on the other hand, may pose substantial risks and concerns, including regurgitation and aspiration of stomach contents, compression of vascular structures, trauma, and nerve injury. Although the likelihood of such outcomes, such as trauma and nerve damage, is extremely low, the use of some medical devices may offer significant risks.

The global airway management devices market is classified into supraglottic, supraglottic, resuscitators, and laryngoscopes by product; anesthesia and emergency medicine by application; and hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers, homecare, and others by end user. The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa regions for the period 2022-2032.

The supraglottic segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

The global airway management devices market is classified into supraglottic, supraglottic, resuscitators, and laryngoscopes. Throughout these segments, the supraglottic segment has the biggest revenue share over the predicted period. The rising demand for these commodities is assumed to be due to the associated benefits. The ease of tracheal installation is the most significant advantage, which translates into enhanced patient safety and is considered to influence patient and anesthesiologist preference for these devices. Furthermore, supraglottic devices, such as indirect video laryngoscopes, are rapidly being employed in a wide range of clinical applications, removing the need for tracheal intubation and boosting the market's growth.

The anesthesia segment is influencing the largest market share over the forecast period.

The worldwide airway management devices market is divided into two applications such as anesthesia and emergency medicine. The anesthetic section is the market leader among these segments. due to anesthesiologists' favor and usage of these devices in surgical operating procedures. The growing utilization is assumed to be attributable to superior efficiency in airway clearance and proper breathing without jeopardizing patient safety during operating operations. Furthermore, prominent market rivals' increasing usage of product launches and acquisition techniques is regarded to be responsible for this segment's increased market share.

The hospital segment is dominating the largest market share over the forecast period.

The worldwide airway management devices market is divided into various segments based on end-users such as hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, home care, and others. Due to significant patient turnover, frequent readmissions, and massive procedure volumes, the hospital sector leads the market. Furthermore, supporting infrastructure allows for more efficient airway management operational activities, resulting in a higher percentage. Furthermore, rising government initiatives aimed at increasing safety and reducing negative events are significant contributions to the segment's substantial share.

North America dominated the market with the largest market revenue during the forecast period.

North America will dominate the significant market growth during the forecast period due to supporting government initiatives and extensive application of practice recommendations produced by healthcare organizations in this area, which are some of the primary factors responsible for this segment's high share. The dominant percentage can also be attributed to the region's high prevalence of severe respiratory illnesses.

Asia Pacific is predicted to generate the highest revenue market growth throughout the forecast period during the forecast period, due to increased outsourcing of device manufacture to Asia Pacific nations such as India and China, this region is predicted to develop at an exponential rate over the forecast period. Furthermore, considerable R&D spending by global rivals, as well as the presence of untapped potential in this field, serve as important growth drivers.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global Airway Management Devices Market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Group, E.M.S., Lumenis Be Ltd, Olympus Corporation, Dornier MedTech., Richard Wolf GmbH, Siemens, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Ambu A/S, Verathon Inc., SourceMark, SunMed, KARL STORZ, Flexicare (Group) Limited, TRACOE Medical GmbH, Vyaire Medical, and among others.

Recent Development

In January 2022, Intersurgical Ltd announced the purchase of Pulmodyne, Inc., a U.S., and Malaysian-based manufacturer, which would improve the company's efforts to create high-quality novel airway and respiratory solutions for use in prehospital, emergency care, critical care, and at home. The acquisition will also allow Intersurgical to build a more comprehensive presence in the US market and increase sales of the Pulmodyne ranges through the extensive global Intersurgical Ltd network.

