Level Sensor Market to Surpass 6.7 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Rising Adoption of Industrial Automation

Westford, USA, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the level sensor market expansion is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of smart sensors equipped with advanced capabilities such as two-way communication and self-diagnosis. These intelligent sensors can communicate with other devices and systems, enabling seamless integration into automated processes and data-driven applications.

The level sensor market has witnessed remarkable transformation due to the increasing adoption of Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) technology, which has been a critical driver of its growth. As a result, level sensors have found extensive applications across diverse industries.

Prominent Players in the Level Sensor Market

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

Vega Grieshaber KG

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

AMETEK, Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Fortive Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Gems Sensors, Inc.

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

SICK AG

First Sensor AG

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Balluff GmbH

Automobile Application Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Increasing Utilization of Level Sensors

The automobile application emerged as the dominant segment in the level sensor market, boasting the highest revenue share. This prominence can be attributed to the increasing utilization of level sensors in automobiles to detect crucial information, such as the change in the control arms angle, which is vital in ensuring proper vehicle handling and stability.

The markets in North America have emerged as the dominant region in the level sensor market, showcasing a strong presence and significant market share.

Dry Bulk Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Encompassing Processing and Storage of Bulk Solids

The dry bulk segment is poised to experience notable growth in the level sensor market, projected to achieve a promising CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. Dry bulk-level measurement devices play a crucial role in various tasks within the plastic industry, encompassing processing, transportation, and storage of bulk solids.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are expected to witness substantial growth in the level sensor market. One significant factor contributing to this expansion is the presence of many semiconductor manufacturers in countries such as Korea, China, and Japan. These manufacturers require precise and reliable level-sensing technology for various processes in semiconductor production, boosting the demand for level sensors in the region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the level sensor market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Level Sensor Market

Siemens recently significantly contributed to the level sensor market by introducing the Sitrans LR250 PLA, a radar-level measurement transmitter with a polypropylene lens antenna. This innovative transmitter offers precise and reliable measurements, making it ideal for inventory management and critical process control applications. The polypropylene lens antenna enhances the sensor's performance and ensures accurate readings, even in challenging environmental conditions.

Endress+Hauser recently launched the Micropilot FWR-30, an 80 GHz IIoT sensor designed to combine user-friendly digital services with cutting-edge technology, all in a cost-efficient device. This sensor stands out for its high-frequency radar technology, enabling it to provide accurate level measurements in various industrial applications.

