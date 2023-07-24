GREATER GOOD CHARITIES TEAMS UP WITH ZESTY PAWS® AND SOLID GOLD® FOR THE 7th ANNUAL NATIONAL FEED A RESCUE PET WEEK TO PROVIDE UP TO 6,000,000 PET MEALS TO ANIMAL WELFARE ORGANIZATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Seattle, Wash., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Good Charities will team up with Zesty Paws®, an award-winning functional pet supplement brand, and Solid Gold®, a natural and holistic pet food brand, both owned by H&H Group, to celebrate the 7th annual National Feed A Rescue Pet Week to provide up to 6,000,000 pet meals to shelter pets across the country. This charitable week, July 23-29, is supported by The Animal Rescue Site.



“The animal welfare community is continuing to face economic hardships and one of the biggest expenses for shelters and rescue groups is feeding the pets in their care,” said Liz Baker, CEO for Greater Good Charities. “National Feed A Rescue Pet Week provides pet meals to animal welfare organizations in need and allows them to allocate funds elsewhere like medical care and treatment, vaccines, adoption programs, etc.”



Zesty Paws® and Solid Gold®, the pet brands within H&H Group and supported by the H&H Foundation, will generously match every donation made during National Feed a Rescue Pet Week from July 23-29, meal for meal, up to 3 million pet meals. A $25 donation will pay to deliver 500 meals to animal welfare organizations that need it most.

“At H&H Group, our passion to support the wellbeing of people and pets sits at the heart of everything we do,” said Yvethe Tyszka, Vice President of Marketing, North America for H&H Group. “We’re pleased to continue our partnership with Greater Good Charities in impactful initiatives like this that help provide nutritious meals and functional supplements to pets in need.”

National Feed A Recue Pet also shines a spotlight on the resilience of shelter pets, like Gidget, a three-year-old pup, who arrived at an Oklahoma animal shelter neglected and emaciated. Today, Gidget is thriving in her foster home and ready to be adopted into a loving forever home.



To learn more about National Feed A Rescue Pet Week and Gidget’s story, the pet-loving community can visit:

https://greatergood.org/blog/7th-annual-national-feed-a-rescue-pet-week-is-july-23-29



About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, has invested more than $575 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

About Solid Gold®

Since 1974, Solid Gold® has been a proven pioneer in craveable holistic nourishment, harnessed in the gut, to help pet families thrive. With over 40 years of nutritional expertise for dogs and cats, we know that pet wellness isn't just about what you feed your pet. It's also what they get out of it. That's why our range of premium kibble, wet food, supplements, and toppers provide mouthwatering, benefit-driven ingredients that nourish every moment of your special bond together. After all, your furry companions should be spoiled and pampered in a variety of ways. For more information about Solid Gold®, visit www.SolidGoldPet.com or follow the brand on Facebook (@SolidGoldPet), Instagram (@SolidGoldPets), and TikTok (@solidgoldpets).



About Zesty Paws®

At Zesty Paws®, our passion is simple: to enable and inspire a ZEST FOR LIFE in pets and pet parents. Zesty Paws is the #1 selling Pet Supplement Brand in the USA* and stands as an innovative and trusted brand in functional supplements, dedicated to guiding and empowering pets on their wellness journey. Knowing that pet parents believe their pet is their soulmate, we take pride in our commitment to providing innovative and premium pet supplements, as well as unparalleled customer service. Our products have over 350,000 5-star ratings and reviews** and have been regularly recognized as bestsellers on Amazon. Zesty Paws® was also recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Petcare Brands in 2022 in the Digestive Support for Dogs category. Zesty Paws is a member of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC).



* Source Euromonitor International Limited; Pet Supplements category as per Passport Ecommerce. All channels included, excluding vets, volume sales in units, more info at https://zestypaws.com/pages/claim.

**Ratings and reviews based on all Zesty Paws® supplements on ZestyPaws.com via Power Reviews, Amazon, and Chewy in the US and as of June 21st, 2023.





About H&H Group

H&H Group is a global health and nutrition company. Dynamic, courageous, and ambitious in its mission to make people healthier and happier, the Group strives to inspire wellness while contributing positively to the needs of society and the planet. The Group has three business segments - Baby, Adult and Pet Nutrition and Care- supporting whole-family health and happiness, with premium brands providing nutrition and wellness solutions backed by science. Constantly innovating, the Group has several Research centers across the world in addition to a corporate innovation fund, NewH2, investing in the world's emerging technologies in health, nutrition, and wellness.





About The Animal Rescue Site by GreaterGood

The Animal Rescue Site is one of a suite of charitable sites launched by GreaterGood® beginning with The Hunger Site in 1999. The family of sites empowers people to affect positive change by making ordinary online actions extraordinary. GreaterGood is a powerful fund-raising vehicle for worthy causes in the U.S. and around the world and has proudly raised more than $75 million for charitable causes that help people, pets, and the planet. To learn more please visit GreaterGood.com.