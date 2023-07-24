Terahertz Technology Market to Reach $3Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 26.4% CAGR with Terahertz Imaging Systems Segment Driving Growth During 2023-2030 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest market study on “ Terahertz Technology Market Growth Report, Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Type, Application, and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 461.9 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 3,003.1 million by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2023 to 2030. The increased use of the market in the food industry is thus one of the significant opportunities for the growth of the global market during (2023-2030).





Terahertz (THz) transmission is a complimentary wireless technology that has emerged as a potential option for communication networks in the 6G future. Users in rural or distant areas that are difficult to reach (e.g., mountains and islands) should be linked with high data rates of up to 10 Gbit/s per user in the future. Terahertz transmission as a wireless backhaul extension of optical fibers will be a critical building component in meeting this issue and ensuring high-speed internet access beyond 5G. Furthermore, the growing number of mobile and fixed users in the private sector and industry and the service sector would need hundreds of gigabits per second in transmission to or between cell towers (backhaul) or between cell towers and remote radio heads (fronthaul). Terahertz wireless communication can also be practical in these situations. THz communications are also intended to enable seamless connectivity between ultra-high-speed cable networks, such as fiber optic lines, and personal wireless devices, such as laptops and tablet-like devices, resulting in total transparency and rate convergence between wireless and wired links. THz will make it easier for static and mobile users to run bandwidth-intensive apps, primarily indoor and local access settings. Two examples of specialized uses are high-definition holographic video conferencing (virtual reality office) and ultra-high-speed wireless data dissemination in data centers.





Increasing Use in Satellite Communications to Propel Global Terahertz Technology Market Growth in Coming Years:

THz technology applies to various domains that provide unprecedented capabilities for many research fields. ICTs also have a strong potential to benefit from THz technology in wireless communication, high-speed data processing, and satellite communications. Satellites are used for a wide variety of communication applications. In the past few years, there has been growing interest in the field of satellite networks, which allows for an entirely new class of navigation, communication, and remote sensing missions. Consequently, innovative methodologies are needed to satisfy the increasing demand for high-speed wireless connections.

Terahertz band communication is considered a key technology in meeting the need for high data rates. Wireless terabit-per-second links are expected to have massive potential due to the broad availability of bandwidth at the terahertz band. Terahertz wave has many characteristics, such as a wide frequency band, high speed, small scattering, high penetrability, good directionality, and high safety. It is a type of frequency band of communication between microwave communication and laser communication. Besides, recent advances in terahertz technology, such as electronic approach III-V semiconductor technologies and optical Quantum Cascade Lasers, allow frequency generation from 0.34 THz to 1 THz with power from 1 mW to 10 mW. Thus, the use of terahertz technology for satellite communication is one of the significant trends affecting the market growth.





Global Terahertz Technology Market Analysis: Component Overview

Based on component, the global terahertz technology market is bifurcated into terahertz sources and terahertz detectors. The development of terahertz photoconductive antennas has led to enhancement in the performance of this technology in the form of maximum output powers and optical-to-electrical efficiencies at frequencies above 1 THz. Further, the miniaturized electron-beam sources are being designed and developed, while the performance of frequency multipliers and solid-state sources has been progressively improved by increasing their power efficiencies and upper-frequency limits.

Furthermore, based on type, the terahertz technology market is segmented into terahertz imaging systems, terahertz spectroscopy systems, and terahertz communication system. Based on application, the terahertz technology market is segmented into medical and healthcare, defense and security, food and agriculture, industrial, semiconductor, and others.





Global Terahertz Technology Market Size: Competitive Landscape

Acal BFi UK Ltd; Advanced Photonix, Inc.; Advantest Corporation; HÜBNER GmbH & Co. KG; Luna Innovations, Inc.; Menlo Systems GmbH; Microtech Instrument, Inc.; Terasense Group Inc.; TeraView limited; and Toptica Photonics AG are among the key players profiled during this terahertz technology market study. Several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global terahertz technology market analysis and its ecosystem.

In 2023: Das-Nano technology has been chosen by the Volkswagen Group to measure the layer thickness of its car body coverings. The automobile industry is highly competitive, necessitating the most stringent in-line quality control methods. However, the existing globally utilized quality control methods for measuring automobile body coating thickness have significant shortcomings that have been rectified with modern technology.

In 2022: A collaborative team of scientists from Vienna University of Technology (TU Wien) in Austria, the Institute of Solid State Physics in Russia, and Terasense Group, Inc. in the United States continued their R&D efforts aimed at developing THz Phase waveplates to support the ability to control and shaping terahertz beams. Out of several options for achieving the aim, they chose the one based on modulating the beam phase in a certain plane. A 'phase plate,' which is a dielectric plate of variable thickness that allows the creation of specified beam profiles, can be used to execute such manipulation. The experiment demonstrated that THz phase plates have better-focusing capacity than convex-concave lenses and pave the route for commercialization.









