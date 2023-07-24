Giga Metals Announces Symbol Change on OTC Markets to GIGGF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V: GIGA, OTCQX: GIGGF, FSE: BRR2), announced today that its common shares, previously trading on the OTCQX Best Market (“OTCQX”) under the ticker symbol “HNCKF”, are to commence trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol “GIGGF” effective today, July 24, 2023.



The Corporation will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX.V”) in Canada under the symbol “GIGA.V” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) under the symbol “BRR2”.

No action is required by current shareholders with respect to the ticker symbol change.

About Giga Metals

Giga Metals Corporation’s core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Giga Metals has formed a joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation and plans to complete a Prefeasibility Study in Q3 2023.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

