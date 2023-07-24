Safe Software Announces the Largest Gathering of FME Users at the Peak of Data Integration 2023 Conference

Vancouver, BC, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Software, a leader in data integration and transformation, is thrilled to announce the upcoming Peak of Data Integration 2023 Conference, co-hosted with their partner con terra. This is set to be the largest gathering of FME users to date. This highly anticipated event will take place from September 5 - 7 at the prestigious World Conference Center Bonn, located in Bonn, Germany.

The Peak of Data Integration 2023 event aims to bring together a diverse community of data professionals, industry leaders, and technology enthusiasts for a series of interactive sessions, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to connect with fellow FME users, learn from industry experts, and gain valuable insights into the latest trends and advancements in FME and data integration.

Guest Keynote speakers at the event will include Mark Pollock, an internationally renowned motivational speaker, and Ken Bragg, a long-time FME user. Mark Pollock will deliver an inspiring keynote speech, touching on his remarkable journey of resilience and the power of overcoming obstacles, and exploring the intersection of where humans & technology collide. Ken Bragg will captivate the audience with his compelling story of how FME has been instrumental in supporting the humanitarian efforts of Doctors Without Borders.

"This event provides a unique platform for our vibrant community to come together, exchange ideas, and explore innovative ways to leverage FME's capabilities in solving real-world data challenges. We look forward to celebrating the incredible work being done by our users and inspiring each other to push the boundaries of what's possible." said Dale Lutz, co-founder of Safe Software.

In addition to the keynote presentations, this event will feature a wide range of breakout sessions presented in both English and German, covering various topics such as data governance, cloud integration, spatial data processing, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to enhance their FME skills through hands-on training sessions from a lineup of FME experts through a range of workshops.

Peak of Data Integration goes beyond the conventional conference, offering an unforgettable blend of learning, networking, and curated social experiences. The three-day event is sprinkled with fun activities throughout and includes a Hackathon sponsored by Deutsche Telekom, allowing attendees to demonstrate their skills in a friendly competition. This year, there will also be an evening cruise down the River Rhine - an exciting gathering to network with the diverse FME Community, all while enjoying picturesque views of Bonn.

The event has an expanding array of global sponsors, with Deutsche Telekom and Trimble contributing as Platinum Sponsors, and Tensing participating as a Gold Sponsor.

To learn more about the Peak of Data Integration 2023 event and to register, please visit the official event website at: peakofdataintegration.com

About Safe Software

Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only Enterprise Integration Platform with comprehensive support for spatial data.

The FME Platform has built-in support for thousands of systems as well as 800+ out-of-the-box transformers allowing users to build and automate custom integration workflows without having to code. Whether your data challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, stream processing, cloud migration, or business intelligence, FME is here to help you spend more time using data, and less time fighting it.

Over 20,000 organizations worldwide have trusted FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions. Through our international partner network, FME is used in 120+ countries around the world and has been localized into multiple languages. For more information, please visit www.safe.com and follow us on Twitter: @SafeSoftware

