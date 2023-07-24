IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – June 2023

English French

TORONTO, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for June 2023.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.894 trillion at the end of June 2023. Assets increased by $29.0 billion or 1.6% compared to May 2023. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $4.2 billion in June 2023.

ETF assets totalled $348.4 billion at the end of June 2023. Assets increased by $9.6 billion or 2.8% compared to May 2023. ETFs recorded net sales of $3.5 billion in June 2023.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Jun. 2023 May 2023 Jun. 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Long-term Funds Balanced (4,439) (3,807) (4,639) (21,699) (3,622) Equity (2,354) (2,170) (3,303) (9,534) 4,200 Bond 910 639 (3,217) 8,726 (6,167) Specialty 97 287 299 1,798 1,203 Total Long-term Funds (5,786) (5,051) (10,860) (20,709) (4,386) Total Money Market Funds 1,537 1,252 1,399 7,898 2,370 Total (4,249) (3,799) (9,461) (12,811) (2,016)

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Jun. 2023 May 2023 Jun. 2022 Dec. 2022 Long-term Funds Balanced 898.1 889.5 882.6 880.6 Equity 693.6 675.7 627.1 649.6 Bond 235.1 234.2 228.6 222.7 Specialty 24.3 24.2 21.8 22.2 Total Long-term Funds 1,851.1 1,823.7 1,760.0 1,775.1 Total Money Market Funds 43.1 41.5 29.0 34.5 Total 1,894.1 1,865.1 1,789.1 1,809.6

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Jun. 2023 May 2023 Jun. 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Long-term Funds Balanced 151 150 23 829 1,165 Equity 1,066 565 (2,248) 5,740 9,543 Bond 1,177 838 1,499 5,461 2,776 Specialty 443 (19) (609) 1,291 764 Total Long-term Funds 2,837 1,535 (1,336) 13,321 14,249 Total Money Market Funds 649 868 666 5,111 1,792 Total 3,485 2,403 (670) 18,432 16,040

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Jun. 2023 May 2023 Jun. 2022 Dec. 2022 Long-term Funds Balanced 13.6 13.2 11.3 12.0 Equity 215.6 208.8 184.6 194.9 Bond 85.9 84.8 75.2 80.4 Specialty 12.2 11.5 9.7 10.2 Total Long-term Funds 327.2 318.2 280.8 297.5 Total Money Market Funds 21.2 20.6 8.1 16.3 Total 348.4 338.8 288.9 313.7

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 85% of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 83% of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



