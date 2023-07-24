Specialty Triglycerides Market to Hit US$ 2.72 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global specialty triglycerides market is valued at US$ 1.44 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2033.



Specialty triglycerides are high-quality lipids derived from various sources, including oils and fats. They are extensively used in the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries due to their excellent functional properties and health benefits. Increasing consumer demand for healthier and natural ingredients is boosting the demand for specialty triglycerides. Specialty triglycerides offer several advantages such as improved stability, enhanced bioavailability, and targeted delivery of active ingredients. These factors are propelling their adoption in a wide range of applications, including functional foods, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Demand for specialty triglycerides in the functional foods and nutraceutical sector is witnessing substantial growth as well. These triglycerides are used to enhance the nutritional profile and functional properties of food products, such as bakery goods, spreads, and beverages. Specialty triglycerides find extensive use in the personal care industry, primarily in skincare, haircare, and cosmetic products. Their moisturizing, emollient, and texturizing properties make them ideal for formulations such as creams, lotions, serums, and makeup products. The growing demand for natural and sustainable personal care products is contributing to the high adoption of specialty triglycerides.

The pharmaceutical industry holds immense potential for specialty triglycerides. These lipids offer advantages in drug delivery systems, including improved solubility, controlled release, and enhanced bioavailability.

North America dominates the global market due to the strong presence of key market players and increasing consumer awareness regarding health and wellness. Europe holds a significant market share, driven by the presence of well-established food and personal care industries. The region's strict regulations regarding product safety and quality are further boosting the adoption of specialty triglycerides. The changing dietary preferences and growing demand for natural and organic label products are boosting the sales of specialty triglycerides in Asia Pacific.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global specialty triglycerides market is forecasted to reach US$ 2.72 billion by 2033.

Demand for medium-chain triglycerides is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2033.

The German market for specialty triglycerides is projected to reach US$ 294.17 million by 2033.

Demand for specialty triglycerides in the United States is estimated to rise at 8% CAGR over the decade.

The market in China is currently valued at US$ 263.1 million.



“Increasing demand for personalized medicines and the development of novel therapeutics are driving the use of specialty triglycerides in the pharma sector,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Competitive Analysis

Leading manufacturers of specialty triglycerides are focusing on strategic initiatives such as new product launches, collaborations, acquisitions, and investments in research and development activities to gain a competitive edge. They are also emphasizing sustainability and the development of innovative specialty triglyceride solutions to cater to evolving consumer demands.

Nexe Innovations, a plant-based product producer, made a significant product launch in February 2021. Nexe Innovations launched an organic medium-chain triglycerides-based micro-ground soluble coffee in a compostable coffee pod. This innovative offering combines the convenience of soluble coffee with the sustainability of compostable packaging, providing consumers with an eco-friendly and flavourful coffee experience.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global specialty triglycerides market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), long-chain triglycerides (LCTs), short-chain triglycerides (SCTs), structured triglycerides (STs)), form (oil, capsules, powder), source (coconut oil, palm oil, milk, cheese, yoghurt, butter, eggs, fish, nuts, seeds), and end-use vertical (food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

