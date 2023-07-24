The captive portal market size is projected to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2023 to USD 1.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.4%

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Captive Portal Market by Offering, End-use and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478542/?utm_source=GNW

Certain Captive Portal solutions enable customers to customize session durations and set bandwidth limitations based on preferences. To monetize Wi-Fi service, customers can begin by offering a limited free Wi-Fi session, typically 5 to 10 minutes. Once users have exhausted their free time, they can be redirected to the same portal page to purchase additional access time.



"By offering, the service segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

Services include professional and managed services.Captive portal services enable organizations to offload the burden of managing their network infrastructures and focus on their core businesses, thereby increasing their productivity.



Services offered by professionals, specialists, or experts to support businesses are known as professional services.They comprise survey, analysis, and consulting; network planning, design, and implementation services; and training, support, and maintenance services.



Managed Service Providers (MSPs) offer complementary services for marketing captive portal.They are third-party IT service providers that remotely manage clients’ IT infrastructure and systems for backup and recovery of business-critical data.



Professional Services offers a streamlined solution for optimizing your wired and wireless networks rapidly, enabling you to achieve the highest technological benefits in the shortest time frame. Furthermore, it ensures the continued value of your network throughout its lifecycle. With a focus on scalability, the Professional Services team leverages extensive expertise, automation, and industry best practices to deliver designs that can seamlessly accommodate future technology advancements.

"By Hospitality & Leisure, the others (Rental units such as apartment, condos) segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

Captive portals in condos and rental places are increasingly sought as tenants expect reliable and convenient internet access within their living spaces.By implementing a captive portal, condos and rental properties can provide tenants with easy connectivity to Wi-Fi networks, significantly improving their overall residential experience.



Captive portals offer condos and rental places the opportunity to customize the user experience and strengthen their brand identity.By utilizing captive portals, they can showcase property-specific details, services, and promotional messages on the captive portal page, ensuring a cohesive branding experience for tenants.



This helps create a sense of belonging and enhances the overall impression of the property.



"Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Companies operating in this region will benefit from flexible economic conditions, the industrialization-and globalization-motivated policies of governments, and the expanding digitalization and technological adoption, all of which are expected to have a huge impact on the business community in the region.The growth of the captive portal market is anticipated to be fueled by the rising deployment of public Wi-Fi services.



Asia Pacific has a significant technology adoption rate and is expected to record the highest growth rate in the captive portal market over the next few years. The increasing internet penetration, the hospitality and tourism industry, the retail sector, educational institutions, public venues, business environments, managed service providers, and government institutions drive the demand for captive portal solutions in the Asia Pacific region.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, from solution vendors to Tier 1 companies. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 39%, and Tier 3 – 26%

• By Designation: C-level –25%, D-level – 35%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 44%, RoW- 1%

The major players in the captive portal market are Cisco (US), Aruba (US), Juniper (US), Extreme Network (US), Arista (US), Purple (UK), Enea (Sweden), Boingo (US), Netgear (US), IronWifi (US), GlobalReach (UK), Cloud4Wi (US), Skyfii (Australia), GoZone (US), Adentro (US), Anuvu (US), Spotipo (US), Nexnet Solutions (UAE), Performance Network (UK), Cloudi-Fi (France), WifiGem (Italy), Satcom Direct (US), Intelsat (US), Ray (Singapore), WatchGuard (US), Grandstream (US), and Keenetic (Germany). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the captive portal market.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the captive portal market size across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments, including offering, end-use industry, and region.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the captive portal market’s revenue numbers and subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



Moreover, the report will provide insights for stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (To monetize public Wi-Fi service, The increasing demand for secure and controlled access to Wi-Fi networks, To boost marketing efforts through the captive portal will drive the market growth), restraints (ensure compliance with privacy regulations can be a restraint in the captive portal market), opportunities (Captive portal will help Wi-Fi analytics to get more customer insights, Captive portals offer valuable opportunities for targeted marketing ), and challenges (Bandwidth hogging can impact the demand of captive portal, Presence of fake or malicious captive portals can hinder the growth of captive portal market) influencing the growth of the captive portal market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the captive portal market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the captive portal market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the captive portal market.



Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Cisco (US), Aruba (US), Extreme Network (US), Arista (US), Purple (UK), Juniper (US), Enea (Sweden), Boingo (US), Netgear (US), IronWifi (US), GlobalReach (UK), Cloud4Wi (US), Skyfii (Australia), GoZone (US), Adentro (US), Anuvu (US), Spotipo (US), Nexnet Solutions (UAE), Performance Network (UK), Cloudi-Fi (France), WifiGem (Italy), Satcom Direct (US), Intelsat (US), Ray (Singapore), WatchGuard (US), Grandstream (US), and Keenetic (Germany).

