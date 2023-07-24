DSV, 1044 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV A/S

| Source: DSV A/S DSV A/S

Hedehusene, DENMARK

Company Announcement No. 1044

On 27 April 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1031.

The share buyback programme announced has now been concluded.

The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading dayNumber of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK
       
Accumulated trading for days 1-523,107,236 1,354.96 4,210,180,199
53:17 July 202331,240 1,473.73 46,039,306
54:18 July 202333,000 1,483.76 48,964,157
55:19 July 202333,000 1,482.65 48,927,377
56:20 July 202333,000 1,489.67 49,159,057
57:21 July 202349,500 1,483.33 73,424,637
58:24 July 202315,780 1,475.67 23,286,085
Accumulated trading for days 1-583,302,756 1,362.49 4,499,980,818

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 5,797,020 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 2.65% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


Attachments

1044 - Announcement (24.07.2023) - Conclusion of share buyback