DSV, 1044 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1044

On 27 April 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1031.

The share buyback programme announced has now been concluded.

The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-52 3,107,236 1,354.96 4,210,180,199 53: 17 July 2023 31,240 1,473.73 46,039,306 54: 18 July 2023 33,000 1,483.76 48,964,157 55: 19 July 2023 33,000 1,482.65 48,927,377 56: 20 July 2023 33,000 1,489.67 49,159,057 57: 21 July 2023 49,500 1,483.33 73,424,637 58: 24 July 2023 15,780 1,475.67 23,286,085 Accumulated trading for days 1-58 3,302,756 1,362.49 4,499,980,818

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 5,797,020 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 2.65% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

Attachment