Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Size To Surpass USD 3.5 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 9.6%

New York, United States, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Size is to grow from USD 1.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.5 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Online scheduling, reporting, implant monitoring, e-services, and other advanced digital features help to streamline administrative and managerial labor in dental office management software. This software provides infinite storage space, more security, faster updates, and better dentist and patient experiences. Furthermore, dental office services such as database management and data analysis contribute to the research of regenerative dentistry. It combines statistics with dental knowledge to develop algorithms and professional software tools for mining and analyzing large volumes of biological data. The data is combined to create a full picture and aerial view of the research. Applying computationally difficult methodologies for pattern recognition, data mining, and visualization of oral dental issues, can assist in better understanding dentistry operations as a powerful tool.

Rising awareness of oral hygiene and dental care, increased demand for complex dental procedures, and a developing market for dental tourism in emerging economies are all major market drivers. Furthermore, cosmetic dentistry is one of the fastest-expanding fields of the dental profession. With increased disposable income, people are more willing to undergo pricey cosmetic procedures, particularly the elderly. While teeth whitening procedures have grown in popularity, the most common cosmetic items are veneers, non-metallic inlays and on lays, dental crowns, and bonding agents. Furthermore, Electronic information interchange ensures quality treatment. However, it raises the most significant concerns about data security. According to a Software Advice survey, 90% of small-to-medium-sized dental practices utilize dental practice management software to manage patient data, billing, and insurance claims. Federal legislation such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act address data security. These security flaws and concerns over data privacy are expected to hinder business expansion.

The global dental practice management software market is segmented into cloud-based and web-based deployment modes. The worldwide dental practice management software market is bifurcated into three applications such as patient communication, insurance management, and billing/invoice. The worldwide dental practice management software market is divided into four segments based on end users such as dental clinics, hospitals, DSO (dental service organizations), and academic institutes.

The web-based segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

The global dental practice management software market is segmented into cloud-based and web-based deployment modes. Among these segments, the web-based sector has the biggest revenue share over the predicted period. This is because of its low cost, increased security, quick updates, and infinite storage space. Market expansion is expected to be driven by the increased usage of DPM software in dental offices for billing, reporting, patient charting, scheduling, and treatment planning.

The patient communication segment is influencing the largest market share over the forecast period.

The worldwide dental practice management software market is bifurcated into three applications such as patient communication, insurance management, and billing/invoice. Among these sectors, patient communication is the market leader. As a consequence of additional features such as family reminders, text messaging for reminders, and patient satisfaction surveys, higher adoption is predicted to promote market development. DentSoft, for example, creates client profiles based on basic demographic information, registration numbers, national identity numbers, contact information, and medical conditions, among other things. This enables both quick and advanced searches. Furthermore, it allows patients to book appointments online, which benefits the patient communication industry.

The diagnostic applications segment is influencing the largest market share over the forecast period.

The worldwide dental practice management software market is divided into four segments based on end users such as dental clinics, hospitals, DSO (dental service organizations), and academic institutes. The dental clinic category is the market leader among these segments. The global use of DPM software by dental care clinics is driving segment expansion. The application helps with clinic operations including bookkeeping, invoicing, and scheduling while also enhancing clinic efficiency. This, in turn, is expected to increase clinic demand for DPM (dental practice management) systems. Furthermore, numerous local practices are merging or acquiring larger clinic networks. This adds to the growth of the industry.

North America dominates the global medical display market with the largest market growth during the forecast period.

North America dominates the significant market growth during the forecast period as a result of the strategic presence of significant competitors such as Henry Schein One and Curve Dental, as well as the increased acceptance of dental care services by baby boomers, which are among the key factors driving market expansion in the United States. Furthermore, increased investment in start-up businesses is expected to drive market growth.

Asia Pacific is predicted to enjoy strong revenue market growth throughout the forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, China is predicted to grow fast, due to increased investments by healthcare IT enterprises in the region, as well as improved economic circumstances and healthcare structure.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global Dental Practice Management Software Market include Henry Schein, Inc., Carestream Dental, LLC, DentiMax, Practice-Web, Inc., Nextgen Healthcare, Inc., ACE Dental Software, Datacon Dental Systems, Inc., CareStack (Good Methods Global Inc.), CD Nevco, LLC (Curve Dental), Dentiflow, and Others.

Recent Development

In August 2022, Adroit Infosystems Inc. formed a collaboration with Sheriff General Hospital Guyana. The hospital provides cardiac surgery, organ transplant, cancer screening and treatment, bone reconstruction surgery, retinal and eye surgeries, dialysis, urology, psychotherapy/counselling, plastic surgery, dental, internal medicine, and extensive lab testing, including cultures and biopsies, among other services. All of this will be carried out by the greatest professionals from across the world. This collaboration improved the company's financials while also accelerating the growth of the worldwide dental practice management software industry.

