Animal Produce Market Analysis 2023-2032: Market Size, Growth Rate, Major Driver And Trends As Per The Business Research Company's Animal Produce Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s animal produce global market report 2023, the rising demand for meat, dairy products, and other animal-based products is likely to move the animal produce industry forward in the coming years. According to data released in January 2023 by the United States Department of Agriculture, a US-based governmental agency responsible for developing and enforcing federal laws governing farming, forestry, rural economic growth, and food, Americans consumed approximately 227 pounds of poultry, beef, and pork in 2022, an increase from 224.9 pounds of meat in 2021 and a significant increase from 197.5 pounds in 1990. As a result, rising demand for meat, dairy products, and other animal-based items is propelling the animal produce market forward.



The global animal produce market size is expected to grow from $4,727.5 billion in 2022 to $5,123.5 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8%. The global animal produce market size then is expected to reach $6,843.4 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 7%.

Learn More In-Depth On The Animal Produce Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-produce-global-market-report

Major players in the animal produce market are Cargill Incorporated, Sysco Corporation, JBS USA Holdings Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., Sanderson Farms Inc., Koch Foods Inc., Smithfield Foods Inc., Hormel Foods Inc., National Beef Packing Company LLC, OSI Group, Conagra Brands LLC, Wen's Food Group, Wellhope Agri-Tech, CP Group, Industrias Bachoco, Perdue Farms, American Foods Group LLC, Mountaire Farms Inc., and Seaboard Foods LLC.

Technological innovation is a major trend that is gaining traction in the animal produce business. Major animal produce companies are focusing on incorporating new technology, such as data management, to enhance farm operations and strengthen their market position. JBS Live Pork, a subsidiary of JBS, a US-based pork producer, installed Cloudfarms' Swine Data Management System in their 90 US sow farms in January 2023 to correctly gather data from daily farm activities such as servings, relocations, and animal health management directly in the barn.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Animal Produce Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9623&type=smp

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the animal produce market in 2022.

The global animal and pet food market is segmented by type into pet food, animal food; by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, other distribution channels; by ingredients into animal derivatives, plant derivatives, synthetic.

Animal production refers to items or materials derived from dead or living animals' components. These are largely meant for consumption as well as non-consumption functions such as apparel and accessories.

Animal Produce Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the animal produce market size, animal produce market segments, animal produce market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 5,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Animal Food Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-food-global-market-report

Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-growth-promoters-and-performance-enhancers-global-market-report

Animal And Pet Food Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-and-pet-food-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.



