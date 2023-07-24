[Latest] Global Caps and Closures Market Size/Share Worth USD 97.98 Billion by 2030 at a 5.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Caps and Closures Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material Used (Plastic, Metals, Others), By Product (Dispensing Caps, Screw Closures, Aerosol Closures, Crown Closures, Other), By Application (Food and Beverages, Cosmetics and Toiletry, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Caps and Closures Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 67.14 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 71.22 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 97.98 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Market Overview:

Caps enclosures are extensively used in the cosmetics, household goods, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical industries. They use various metallic materials and polymers like polypropylene, aluminum, polyethylene and steel; even though there are many reasons for the market’s photo growth, a few factors will hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The increased demand for blister packaging and the increased use of pouches will hamper the market’s growth in the coming years. Using pouches for different packaging types of products has been instrumental in reducing the cost associated with manufacturing Caps and Closures. Many FMCG organizations have come up with innovative packaging in the form of pouches. The demand for zip pouches will hamper the market’s growth in the coming year.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

In the beverage industry, the demand for bottled water is expected to grow in the coming years. The demand for bottled water is more as there has been no change in the lifestyle of people across the globe. Also, the increased per capita income of the people has led to an increased demand for bottled water. Bottled waters are close to the help of the gaps that our tamper evident. To prevent contamination of the water or duplication of packaging of these types in the bottled water packaging. The sales of bottled water of the premium type have increased in recent years as the income of the people has increased.

Restraints

The growing demand for different types of packages that do not make use of caps or closures will hamper the market’s growth in the coming years. The use of blister packages and pouches will threaten the market’s growth in the coming years. This type of packaging has also reduced the cost of manufacturing. Many fast-moving consumer goods companies are making use of these pouches for packaging. These packets are easy to open and seal multiple times, which shall hamper the growth of the caps and the closures market in the coming years.

Opportunities

Increasing awareness regarding an individual’s health will create more demand for healthy food products. The increasing population in the Asia Pacific region will be instrumental in providing opportunities for market growth in the coming years. The demand for containers that are child safe will grow in the coming years, due to which the market is expected to grow well.

Challenges

The increased packaging waste has had a very bad effect on the ecosystem in recent years. The decomposition of this packaging material is our decade-long process. Most of the Caps and Closures are manufactured using plastic. Plastic is such a pollutant that it cannot be degradable; the degradation of plastic is not an easy process. Various governments impose many stringent laws across the globe to reduce the use of plastic. Recycling the product is another challenge for the market. Many nations are coming up with stringent policies to reduce their carbon footprint.

The operational costs of manufacturing the caps and the closures will grow in the coming years as procuring different raw materials will become costly due to the reduced use of plastic. All of these pose a challenge to the growth of the market.

Report Highlights

Based on the material used in manufacturing the Caps and Closures, the plastic segment will have a larger market share in the coming years. The use of plastic in manufacturing the clamps enclosures is more as it is an easily available and low-cost option. Even though a lot of carbon dioxide is emitted in manufacturing these types of Caps and Closures, the demand has increased in recent years. The government is making efforts to reduce the use of plastic in manufacturing Caps and Closures as it will help reduce the carbon footprint.

Caps and Closures are used on a large scale in the food industry. Its use in the food and beverages industry will continue to grow in the coming years. Increasing demand for the different types of preventing beverages, energy drinks and sports strings will drive the market growth in the coming years.

The pharmaceutical industry also uses Caps and Closures to seal their bottles and drugs to prevent them from getting contaminated. Caps and Closures play an extremely important role in the pharmaceutical industry. It’s used in the automotive, cosmetic, and toiletries industries we will continue to grow in the coming years. Manufacturers of cosmetics make use of plastic closures as it helps in reducing the cost of manufacturing.

Based on the product type, the dispensing caps will have more demand in the coming years. These are available in the form of triggers, pumps, and flip-flops. Dispensing caps are extremely beneficial as they are convenient to use. It also helps in giving a controlled flow, due to which the market will grow in the coming years.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Snapshots

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have a larger market share in the coming years. This region had a share of about 41% in terms of revenue in the past. As many countries in the Asia Pacific region or highly populated, the demand for Caps and Closures will continue to grow in the coming years. Period the expanding food and beverages industry due to the increasing population of these regions will drive market growth in the coming years. There is also an increase in the demand for toiletries and cosmetics in this region, especially in countries like South Korea and Japan. All of these factors will drive the market growth of the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

The North American region has seen an increased demand for alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages. Nonalcoholic and alcoholic beverages are consumed on a large scale in the nations of the North American region. Canada and the United States have a higher demand for these beverages. Many new beverages are introduced in the market, expected to help grow the Caps and Closures market during the forecast period. Many health-conscious people in the North American region have increased their consumption of juices and different types of Labor drinks.

Growing demand for healthy drinks will positively affect the Caps and Closures market in the coming years. The European region is also expected to gain good profits in the coming years. The market is expected to grow slower than the other regions as this market is mature.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 67.14 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 97.98 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.1% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players Crown, Ball Corp., Silgan Holding Inc., BERICAP, Nippon Closures Co. Ltd., Berry Global Inc., AptarGroup Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Amcor plc, Closure Systems International, and Others Key Segment By Material Used (Plastic, Metals, Others), By Product (Dispensing caps, Screw closures, Aerosol closures, Crown closures, Other), By Application (Food and beverages, Cosmetics and toiletry, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Others), and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players

Crown

Ball Corp.

Silgan Holding, Inc.

BERICAP

Nippon Closures Co. Ltd.

Berry Global Inc.

AptarGroup Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Amcor plc

Closure Systems International

Recent Developments

UNITED CAPS acquired Embalatap which is located in Spain. The acquisition aimed at expanding the company’s product portfolio which mainly focuses on the packaging of edible oils which are consumed on a large scale in so don’t European region.

Segments covered in the report

By Material Used

Plastic

Metals

Others

By Product

Dispensing caps

Screw closures

Aerosol closures

Crown closures

Other

By Application

Food and beverages

Cosmetics and toiletry

Healthcare

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

