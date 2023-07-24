Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development Market Forecast 2023-2032 : Market Size, Major Driver And Top Segments As Per TBRC's Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development Market Report 2023, the global commercial and institutional land planning and development market size is expected to grow from $24.6 billion in 2022 to $26.7 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8%. The global commercial and institutional land planning and development market size is expected to reach $36.4 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8%.



An increase in construction activity is projected to drive the growth of the green roof market in the coming years. A business engaged in the design, development, and construction of industrial, commercial, and residential buildings is referred to as a construction company. The increased construction stimulates the demand for land planning and development to ensure proper land utilization. According to a data published by Canada's national statistical office, investment in building development climbed from $14294 million in April 2019 to $19273 million in 2020 in June 2021. Furthermore, according to the 2022 U.S. Construction Cost Trends report, there is an increase in residential construction in the United States, which will continue to drive up demand for materials and labor, growing competition, and cost pressures. Total construction investment in the United States has climbed by 16% since the pandemic began. As a result, rising demand for construction and infrastructure development will propel the green roof market.

Major players in the commercial and institutional land planning and development market are Daniel Corporation, Halpern Enterprises Inc., Holder Properties, Jacoby Development Inc., Bolis Properties, Crown Holdings Group, Merlin Land Planning and Development Ltd., Fuehrer Associates Ltd., Founthill Land, JIG Planning & Development, Pacific Land Group, H2 Land, Kitchener Land & Planning, Merrick & Company, and Baseline Group.

Strategic partnerships are becoming increasingly popular in the commercial and institutional land planning and development markets. Major players in the commercial and institutional land planning and development markets are focusing on forging alliances in order to secure larger land deals and manage their budgets more efficiently. For example, in August 2022, GTIS Partners, a US-based real estate investment firm, formed a joint venture with Collett Industrial, a US-based industrial land development company, to purchase and develop two projects totaling $140 million in the Greenville-Spartanburg MSA. Willimon Business Park, one of the developments, has signed long-term leases or letters of intent with tenants for about 520,000 square feet of space. The GSP development projects are adjacent in the same opportunity zone on the eastern end of the South Carolina Technology & Aviation Center and will supply almost 1.2 million square feet of industrial space when completed. SCTAC, one of South Carolina's largest business parks, is home to nearly 110 companies.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the commercial and institutional land planning and development market in 2022.

The process of creating, arranging, and preparing land for future use is referred to as commercial and institutional land planning and development. It enables land use planning that promotes balanced environmental, sociocultural, and economic growth.

