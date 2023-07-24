New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Edge Security Market: Trends and Forecast (2023-2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478969/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component (solutions and services), deployment, organization size, vertical and region.



This report also focuses on the main trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape.It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the main players and strategies to enhance market presence.



This report estimates the size of the global edge security market in 2022 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2028.



Report Includes:

- 40 data tables and 39 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global market for edge security technologies and services

- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for edge security market software, products, and solutions, and identification of the major regions and countries involved in the market developments

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global edge security market in USD million values, and their corresponding market share analysis based on component, deployment type, organization size, vertical sector, and region

- Updated information on the recent market dynamics, industry shifts and regulations, and other macroeconomic variables that will shape and influence this market in the coming years (2023-2028)

- Discussion of value chain analysis in the edge security market providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on products, technologies/solutions and applications

- Information on ESG-related case studies and a brief general overview of the steps taken towards the ESG sustainability, ESG practices by companies, and current status of ESG in the edge security market

- A relevant patent analysis of edge security market with significant allotments of recently granted patents

- A look at the major growth strategies adopted by leading players operating in the market, along with their recent developments, strategic alliances, and competitive benchmarking

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, and segmental revenues

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.



Summary:

Edge security refers to the security measures and solutions implemented at the edge of a network, where the network connects to external networks, such as the internet.Edge security protects networks and devices from cyberattacks, data breaches and other security threats.



The increasing number of security breaches and cyberattacks, the growing adoption of cloud computing and the proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) drive the edge security market.As more devices and networks connect, the need for robust security measures at the network’s edge becomes increasingly essential.



Components of edge security solutions may include firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems, virtual private networks (VPNs) and content filtering.



Edge security adds a layer of complication to organizations by enabling diverse stakeholders to maintain IT infrastructures, software development, networking, traffic distribution and service management.Edge also combines software, hardware solutions and networking architecture to cover various business use cases.



The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak boosted the use of data centers and edge computing.As more of these technologies are adopted, investment will likely fall considerably in the months ahead.



Businesses across many industry verticals are decreasing expenditures in enhancing servers and software. There are a few outliers: rising edge and IoT spending in the IT/telecom and healthcare industries.



This report segments the global edge security market by component (solutions and services), deployment, organization size, vertical and region.

