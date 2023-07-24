New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Weight Management Products, Fitness Equipment, and Services Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478968/?utm_source=GNW





The global weight management products, fitness equipment and services market by type is segmented into products, fitness equipment and services. The market is segmented by sales channel, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, retail pharmacies, and E-commerce.



The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value ( millions), considering 2022 as a base year, and the market forecast is provided from 2023 to 2028. Regional-level market sizes concerning types and sales channels are provided.



The report also discusses the major players across each regional weight management products, fitness equipment and services market.Further, it explains the global weight management products, fitness equipment and services market’s primary drivers, regional dynamics, and current trends within the industry.



The report concludes with a particular focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market.



- An overview of the global weight management products, fitness equipment, and services market

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Information on nutrition and weight control approaches in health management, and detailed description of diets and dieting approaches including, balanced hypocaloric diets, meal replacement programs and unbalanced hypocaloric diets

- Discussion on prescription and over-the-counter drugs for weight loss and management, and a look at the weight loss monitoring and maintenance systems

- Coverage of services – such as fitness centers and health clubs, slimming centers and commercial weight loss centers, consulting services, and online weight loss programs – in health and weight management related industry

- Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape covering companies involved in manufacturing and marketing of diet supplements and products, fitness equipment, monitoring devices, and drug development sector

- Insight into the intellectual property and patents, new trends and developments, clinical trials on weight loss medications, and potential markets for future developments

- Company profiles of market-leading players, including Johnson Health Tech Co., Nautilus Inc., Life Fitness, Technogym, Peloton Interactive Inc., and iFIT Inc.



Summary:

The global market for weight management products, fitness equipment and services in 2022 was $REDACTED billion and is expected to reach about $REDACTED billion by 2028.The market is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%.



North America holds the largest share globally, with REDACTED% of the market and revenue of nearly $REDACTED billion for 2020.



The global weight management products, fitness equipment and services market by type is segmented into products, fitness equipment and services. In 2022, the products segment had the largest share in the global weight management products, fitness equipment and services market; the segment is expected to grow at a growth rate of REDACTED% during the forecast period.



In terms of sales channels, the global weight management products, fitness equipment and services market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce.In 2022, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the largest market share.



The e-commerce segment is projected to grow with the fastest growth rate of REDACTED% during the forecast period.



In recent years, the global market for weight management products, fitness equipment and services has experienced significant growth, and this trend is expected to continue.Factors driving this growth include increasing health concerns, an aging population, and rising per capita income in developing countries like China, India and Brazil.



However, the market also faces challenges, such as high prices for weight management products and a lack of awareness about these products.Nonetheless, the market presents numerous opportunities for entry, given its exponential growth.



Contract manufacturers of weight management products have a chance to improve manufacturing processes and delivery times. Additionally, the market’s growth is further supported by increasing industry regulations worldwide, the introduction of new products, and an upswing in acquisitions.

