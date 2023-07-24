Associa Advantage Inks Strategic Vendor Partnership With Signal

DALLAS, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Advantage Inc., an Associa company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a new vendor agreement with Signal, the world’s premiere security franchise.

Signal provides a comprehensive range of world-class, industry-leading security patrol services for residential, commercial, retail, and industrial customers. Their cutting-edge security solutions can be fully customized to each client’s unique requirement to provide maximum safety with exceptional service. Associa-managed communities can now leverage their expertise to improve quality of life and bring peace of mind to more than 6.5 million homeowners.

“There is so much to like about our new vendor agreement with Signal,” said Associa Advantage President Jennifer Shannon. “They provide a comprehensive range of reliable, value-added security services that closely align with Associa’s goal of improving safety while maximizing quality of life in the communities we manage.”

“We at Signal are so excited to begin working with Associa,” said Reed Nyffeler, Signal CEO. “Through this partnership, residents in Associa communities will see a positive impact on both their community and their overall peace of mind.”

ABOUT SIGNAL

Signal was founded in Omaha, Nebraska in 2003 and, with a presence in 47 states and five countries, is the fastest growing security service provider in the world. Its leading-edge mobile technology offers clients real-time verification of services, while local ownership means franchisees are invested in the communities they serve. Signal was recently ranked #11 amongst the top US security firms and #4 on the fastest growing franchises ranking by Entrepreneur Magazine.

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

