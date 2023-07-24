AMERICAN HOUSE SENIOR LIVING ANNOUNCES NEW ADDITIONS TO EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP

Southfield, MI, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American House Senior Living Communities today announced changes to its suite of senior executives. Effective July 2023, three new key players bring proven market experience with major successful portfolios to the owner-operator company whose properties number over 70 nationally. In a year that has seen significant growth, with the acquisition of 13 senior living communities in Tennessee and the opening of three ground-up, luxury buildings, CEO Dale Watchowski is thrilled to make the new appointments, “New leadership is always exciting,” said Watchowski, “and we’re honored to have three of the industry’s best coming onboard to continue our success and propel our organization to new heights.”

Jeff Floyd, President

Jeff Floyd brings to American House 35 years of experience leading multi-site operations with property portfolios valued in excess of $425 million. A self-described cultural champion, Floyd will promote positive organizational culture focused on delivering exceptional care and services to residents. “Respecting, appreciating and honoring seniors and the team members who serve them must be the primary focus of an organization,” said Floyd, “and I’m delighted to sign on with a company that’s made that the focal point of its mission.”

This is a new position created for Floyd to lead the executive team, ensure overall alignment with the company's mission, and drive growth and financial success at American House.

Floyd’s most recent tenure as Senior Vice President of Operations at Pathway to Living in Chicago was preceded by executive positions at Discovery Senior Living, Enlivant, Wingate Healthcare and Sunrise Senior Living.

Alex Germain-Robin, Chief Operating Officer

Germain-Robin replaces outgoing COO Brianne Zitko, taking the reins of day-to-day corporate operations at American House. Having spent his nearly 20-year career in the senior living industry, he is dedicated to creating exceptional customer satisfaction within the framework of strong employee engagement. He’ll bring to American House his expertise in driving results and building cultural excellence through empowering performance strategies.

Germain-Robin is stepping up from a previous role as Vice President of Operations at Pathway to Living in Chicago and brings a wealth of experience from senior positions at Discovery Senior Living, Pegasus Senior Living, Enlivant and Five Star Senior Living.

Shea Krause, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Replacing the recently departed Dina Kelly, Krause has over 20 years of experience driving growth, creating profitable, integrated marketing campaigns and securing lasting, market-leading outcomes. A proven performer, she brings to American House her expertise in building and tapping into the power of regional and divisional teams to increase revenue, accelerate lead volume, enhance partnerships, generate referrals and drive brand equity.

Krause comes to American House from Pathways to Living in Chicago, where she was Vice President of Sales and Marketing. She’s held director roles at Discovery Senior Living, Pegasus Senior Living and Enlivant.

Manning the helm at American House Senior Living for over 21 years, Watchowski has overseen the company’s growth and attributes its successes to quality teams under the guidance of effective leadership. He is both excited and confident the trio of new hires are aligned with the company strategies and culture. “With their abundant experience and diverse perspectives, I’m confident in the positive impact to our company goals and objectives,” said Watchowski. “Their cumulative years working with seniors offers a high level of reassurance that the health and happiness of our residents and families will remain top priority.”

