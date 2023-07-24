Cater Your Summertime Gathering with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dallas, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering barbecue lovers across the country multiple pack options to help beat the heat this summer.

Summertime is the season for picnics, pool parties and family reunions. Therefore, Dickey’s Packs are a great option for your gathering of any size. With a variety of pit-smoked meats and fan favorite sides to choose from, Texas-style barbecue fans can now order the following pack options:

Family Pack (starting at $61.60) – two choices of meats, three large sides and six slices of Texas toast. Feeds four to six.

two choices of meats, three large sides and six slices of Texas toast. Feeds four to six. XL Pack (starting at $84) – three choices of meats, four large sides, eight slices of Texas toast. Feeds six to eight.

three choices of meats, four large sides, eight slices of Texas toast. Feeds six to eight. BYB Wings & Ribs Party Pack (starting at $134.40) - A combination of 18 ribs and 24 wings, mac and cheese, coleslaw, rolls, and barbecue sauce with ranch dressing.

A combination of 18 ribs and 24 wings, mac and cheese, coleslaw, rolls, and barbecue sauce with ranch dressing. BYB Original Party Pack (starting at $140) – Enjoy two lbs. of pulled pork, 2 lbs. of chopped brisket, large coleslaw, large barbecue beans, large potato salad, rolls, relish and sauce. Feeds 10-12.

Barbecue lovers can also add Dickey’s limited time, handcrafted Mac & Cheese sausage to any of the packs above for $7.00 for a ½ lb. and $14 for one lb.

“At Dickey’s we enjoy providing delicious, pit-smoked barbecue to groups of all sizes,” says Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our variety of Packs are always a popular summer item for families, social gatherings, and serve as a great option for a weekday meal or special occasion.”

Dickey’s Family packs can be ordered in your local Dickey's store or online at dickeys.com. Dickey’s also offers several catering options for larger gatherings by calling 866-BARBECUE.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

To learn more about Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow: Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok , Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment