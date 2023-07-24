ALSTOM SA: Alstom to supply 40 Coradia Stream trains to NAH.SH in Germany

English French

Alstom to supply 40 Coradia Stream trains to NAH.SH in Germany

The order includes the delivery of 40 Coradia Stream h igh - c apacity trains and their maintenance over 30 years

Alstom contributes to a more sustainable , efficient and comfortable regional transport

Valued at close to 900 million euros, the order sets an important milestone for the future of mobility in the state of Schleswig-Holstein (Northern Germany).





24 July 2023 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has signed a contract to supply 40 Coradia Stream high-capacity electric multiple units to Nahverkehrsverbund Schleswig-Holstein (NAH.SH), the integrated transport association that organises the railway passenger transport in Schleswig-Holstein, on behalf of the state. The order also includes a full-service package for the trains’ maintenance over a period of 30 years to ensure their seamless availability. The contract is valued at close to 900 million euros. Furthermore, an option to order up to 55 additional trains with a corresponding full-service package is also part of the contract.

The four-car trainsets consist of two double-deck end cars and two single-deck cars. They are 106 metres long and can operate in multiple traction. The trains have a maximum speed of 160 km/h and will be operated in two networks, each with an individual vehicle layout providing 360 and 390 seats, respectively, and thus considerably increasing the capacity compared to the trains in service today. Wide double-leaf doors facilitate a fast passenger exchange.

“The Coradia Stream high-capacity train optimally combines our expertise in green and digital mobility with the objective of maximizing capacities in these important networks in the state of Schleswig-Holstein. It provides a state-of-the-art solution for the region’s present and future mobility needs,” said Müslüm Yakisan, President of Alstom Region DACH. “We are delighted that NAH.SH is giving us the opportunity to make an important and long-term contribution to the future of mobility in Northern Germany. Our high-capacity concept is the perfect match for their requirements, and we look forward to help advancing regional transport to the next level.”

Claus Ruhe Madsen, Minister of Transport Schleswig-Holstein, said: "An important milestone has been reached: these rail lines have the highest number of people in Schleswig-Holstein travelling by public transport. We have to offer these people a strong service in the future. This includes a reliable timetable and modern, high-performance vehicles that impress with their design and travel comfort. We have now created the framework for this and are sending out a clear signal for the transport turnaround in the True North."

A more comfortable, more connected and more accessible train

The trains are built in accordance with the requirements of NAH.SH and introduce various features to improve the passenger experience. With air conditioning using antibacterial and antiviral filters, power sockets and Wi-Fi as well as improved mobile phone reception, they offer numerous amenities to ensure an excellent level of comfort. A seat reservation system and a live occupancy display function further contribute to a pleasant journey experience.

Thanks to multi-purpose compartments in each car, the trains provide ample space for prams and large luggage as well as room for 2 wheelchairs and up to 24 bicycles. The trains' accessibility ensures an equally high standard of travel comfort for all passengers. In the entrance areas of the single-deck cars, there are neither steps nor height differences that would require ramps. Each train is equipped with 3 lavatories, one of which is accessible to wheelchair users. Furthermore, each train set provides more than 40 dedicated seats for passengers with reduced mobility.

A future-proof train, made in Germany

Modern signalling and automation technology ensures the trains are future-proof for the operational requirements of tomorrow. They are equipped with the European Train Control System (ETCS) and vehicle devices for Automatic Train Operation (ATO). In addition, they are also predisposed for the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS).

Final assembly as well as train testing and commissioning takes place in Salzgitter, Germany. The engineering is carried out at several sites in France under the lead of Valenciennes as the Train Development Site.

The Coradia Stream regional train is a state-of-the-art, low-floor, high-performance electric multiple unit (EMU) that offers a modular design to allow operators to choose their best configuration and interior. Developed for the European market, Coradia Stream is capable of operating on all the main European power supply systems. In total, over 1,000 trains based on the Coradia Stream train family have been ordered by Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Romania and Spain, ensuring a well-proven product. The train family also offers direct CO2 emission-free traction solutions such as battery or hydrogen for non-electrified lines.

Alstom™ and Coradia Stream™ are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.





About Alstom



Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 80,000 people from 175 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €16.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2023.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.



Contacts Press:

Alstom Headquarters

Philippe MOLITOR – Tel.: +33 (0)7 76 00 97 79

philippe.molitor@alstomgroup.com



Alstom Germany

Jörn BISCHOFF - Tel.: +49 (0)1 74 92 50 348

joern.bischoff@alstomgroup.com







Alstom Investor Relations

Martin VAUJOUR – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57

martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com



Estelle MATURELL ANDINO – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 71 37 47 56

estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com

Attachment