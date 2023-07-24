The global erectile dysfunction devices market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2028 from USD 1.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.8%

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market by Type, Source, End-user, & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478545/?utm_source=GNW





The penile implant segment accounted for the highest market share in the erectile dysfunction devices market, by type, during the forecast period.

Based on the type segment, the erectile dysfunction devices system market is categorized into vacuum constriction devices, penile implants, shockwave therapy, and other device types.The penile implants segment is expected to witness a high market share during the forecast period.



This can be attributed to the most successful treatment compared to all other devices, spontaneity, easy to use, and its durability for long-term.



Clinics accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end users, the erectile dysfunction devices market is segmented into hospitals and ASCs, and clinics, and in 2022, the clinics dominated the market. Factors supporting the growth of clinics include the added advantage of patient privacy and clinics offer individualized care which will attract the patients who are looking for customized setting.



The North America segment accounted for the highest market share in the erectile dysfunction devices market, by region, during the forecast period.

Based on the region, the global erectile dysfunction devices market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.North America is expected to witness a high market share during the forecast period.



The presence of technologically advanced ED devices and the increase in the prevalence of vascular and neurological disorders are supporting the growth of the erectile dysfunction devices market.



Breakdown of primary supply-side interviews by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (30%), Tier 2 (48%), and Tier 3 (22%)

• By Designation: C-level (28%), Director-level (33%), and Others (39%)

• By Region: North America (32%), Europe (30%), Asia- Pacific (23%), and ROW(15%)



Prominent companies include Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Rigicon, Inc. (US), Coloplast Group (Denmark), Promedon GmbH (Argentina), Zephyr Surgical Implants (Switzerland), Owen Mumford Ltd. (UK), Augusta Medical Systems LLC LLC (US), Shenzhen Huikang Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd. (China), Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH (Germany), Medispec (US), MTS Medical UG (Germany), NOVAmedtek (Turkey), Storz Medical AG (Switzerland), The Elator (US), TIMM Medical (US), Ohh-Med Medical Ltd. (Israel), Comphya SA (Switzerland), DirexGroup (Germany), Giddy (US), Advin Health Care (India), and Global Life Technologies Ltd. (US).



Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the erectile dysfunction devices market by type, age group, cause, end user, and region.The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the erectile dysfunction devices market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, and agreements.New product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the erectile dysfunction devices market.



Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the erectile dysfunction devices market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall erectile dysfunction devices market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the erectile dysfunction devices market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the erectile dysfunction devices market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the erectile dysfunction devices market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the erectile dysfunction devices market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Rigicon, Inc. (US), Coloplast Group (Denmark), Promedon GmbH (Argentina), and Zephyr Surgical Implants (Switzerland), among others in the erectile dysfunction devices market strategies.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478545/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________