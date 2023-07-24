Woman Praises Alter Health Group for Allowing “My Service Dog to Accompany Me”

Dana Point, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dana Point, California -

Dana Point, California—After beginning her journey to sobriety with her service dog at her side, a woman posted an appreciative 5-star review of Alter Health Group’s facility in Dana Point, California.

“I’m so grateful for Alter Mental Health,” wrote Angela, the patient. “The staff went above and beyond to take care of my needs and provided me with a comfortable, safe place to heal. I can’t say enough about my case manager, Esteban, and the therapist, Neha; and the chef, Estelle, was amazing with five-star meals. Alter also allowed my service dog to accompany me. I have a lot of trauma, and thanks to Alter, I have the clarity now to break the cycle of addiction and ways to cope to keep my mental health and to be easy on myself. Thank you to everyone at Alter. The impact Alter has had in my life is priceless.”

Angela found recovery from substance use disorder at Alter Addiction Treatment, one of several facilities operated in California by Alter Health Group. The programs offer evidence-based treatment for mental health disorders and behavioral health issues, providing diverse treatments and services for holistic healing. At each location, customized care is delivered by a team of skilled therapists and clinicians in a residential facility where patients can explore the root causes of their addiction or mental illness and learn to live their best lives.

At Dana Point, Alter’s substance abuse center, treatment is offered for addictions, including alcohol, heroin, prescription painkillers, cocaine, methamphetamine, and benzodiazepines. Patients like Angela begin their journey to recovery with withdrawal care. This phase of addiction treatment, when the body is cleansed of the toxins that have built up through extended drug use, can be an uncomfortable and even dangerous time, so Alter makes sure all detoxing patients are weaned off drugs in a carefully monitored environment.

Withdrawal is followed by inpatient rehab lasting from 28 to 90 days or longer, depending on the assessment of the patient’s needs and their progress in treatment. This intensive program offers a safe, supportive environment where patients can explore the roots of their addiction. Patients undergo group and individual therapy and other activities to help them learn ways of achieving long-term sobriety. Therapeutic strategies can include cognitive-behavioral therapy, 12 Step support groups (Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous), motivational incentives, family behavior therapy, medication maintenance, and dual diagnosis therapy. In addition, patients can participate in recreational therapies that add a fun but purposeful dimension to rehab. Activities like art and music therapy, exercise, yoga, and mindfulness meditation are offered at Alter because they boost patients’ confidence and self-esteem, which have been shown to be critical factors in recovery. And they can introduce patients to lifelong hobbies and pursuits they can continue after rehab, adding to their quality of life and making drug- and alcohol-free life feel worth living.

Further demonstrating the benefits of a sober life, Alter’s facilities offer upscale amenities and services that enable patients to focus on recovery. Patients go through rehab in comfort and can enjoy fitness centers and recreation, giving them a sense of self-respect and dignity.

Patients can live at Alter’s addiction treatment facility for as long as they need – as long as it takes for them to be physically and mentally ready to return home and begin healthy new lives free of drugs or alcohol. Alter’s goal is to help its patients learn to build sober lifestyles and learn the life skills they need to maintain sobriety even in the face of challenging situations.

For more information on mental health treatment for yourself or a loved one, visit Alter Health Group or call 949-996-9518.

