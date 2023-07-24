The thermoplastic tapes market is projected to grow from USD 2.7 billion in 2023 to USD 4.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.5%

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thermoplastic Tapes Market by Fiber Type, Resin Type, Application And Region - Global Forecasts to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478543/?utm_source=GNW

The use of carbon fiber thermoplastic tapes was majorly restricted to high-end applications such as aerospace & defense and luxury automobiles due to their high cost. However, over the years, the cost of these tapes has reduced drastically due to the advent of new technologies and a decreased cycle time for processing, thereby increasing their customer base.

In satellites and aeronautics manufacturing plants, carbon fiber tapes are used to make products lightweight and fuel efficient.Carbon fiber thermoplastic tapes also provide longer durability to the products.



They are also used in sporting goods such as golf shafts, baseball bats, hockey sticks, and tennis rackets. The demand from various industries are driving the growth of carbon fiber in the market.



‘‘The PAEK resin type is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecasted year’’

One of the most commonly used resins in thermoplastic tapes is PAEK.This material boasts high strength, good impact resistance, and flame retardance, among other desirable properties.



It represents a whole family of thermoplastics, including PEEK, PEK, PEKK, and PEKEKK. These thermoplastic tapes are used for various applications, such as aircraft interiors, brackets, and seats, due to their ability to withstand high temperatures, chemical exposure, and fatigue.

PEKK composites are highly scratch and abrasion-resistant, making them suitable for use in the automotive, marine, medical, electronics, and aerospace industries. The increasing requirement of light weight aircraft is boosting the demand of PAEK prepregs.



During the forecast period, the thermoplastic tapes market in North America region is projected to register the second highest market share, in terms of value

The growth of the thermoplastic tapes market in the North America region is mainly driven by the growing aerospace & defense and automotive & transportation sectors.Low interest rates, presence of established players, stringent environmental regulations, and emphasizing the use of lightweight composite materials are also expected to drive the market.



The region is home to some of the prominent manufacturers of thermoplastic tapes, such as Hexcel Corporation and Solvay. These companies manufacture high-quality thermoplastic tapes used in aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, oil & gas, sporting goods, and medical & healthcare industries.

The demand for thermoplastic tapes is increasing due to their growing consumption by Boeing in its aircraft, which is one of the major aircraft manufacturers in the North American region. Thermoplastic tapes are used in primary and secondary structures of the aircraft, mainly in wing spars, wing skins, fuselage skin, access panels, rib stiffeners, brackets, conduit, and flooring.



Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the thermoplastic tapes market by fiber type (Carbon, Glass, and Others), resin type (PAEK, PA, PPS, PP, Others), application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Oil & Gas, Medical & Healthcare, Sporting Goods, and Others) & region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements. new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the thermoplastic tapes market.



