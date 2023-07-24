Caisse Française de Financement Local: EMTN 2023-9

English French

Paris, 24 July 2023

Caisse Française de Financement Local has decided to issue on 26 July 2023 - EUR 18,000,000 Callable Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 26 July 2047.

The Base Prospectus dated 12 June 2023 relating to the Euro Medium Term Notes Programme approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers is available on the website of the issuer ( www.caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr ), at the registered office of the issuer: 112-114 avenue Emile Zola, 75015 Paris, France, and at the office of the paying agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF ( www.amf-france.org ) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the paying agent.





Attachment