The global IVD contract manufacturing market is projected to reach USD 25.5 billion by 2028 from USD 15.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.2%

There has been increased manufacturing activities and development by CMOs of advanced technological equipments to compete in this highly fragmented market and strengthen its position.



IVD Equipment segment accounted for a larger share of the IVD contract manufacturing market

In 2022, the IVD equipment segment accounted for a larger share of the IVD contract manufacturing market.This segment is also estimated to grow at a stable CAGR during the forecast period.



Growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing volume of IVD tests performed globally and need burst of molecular test equipment post the Covid-19 pandemic.



The molecular diagnostic segment will grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on technology, the molecular diagnostic segment will grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.Growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer, and various genetic disorders, increasing applications of molecular diagnostic technologies in pharmacogenetics and point-of-care testing.



Moreover, the increasing awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine, technological advancements, and the growing application of MDx in hereditary disease testing & prenatal testing is also likely to influence the market growth. The growing use of PCR in proteomics and genomics, automation of instruments, and the emergence of advanced technologies such as qRT-PCR is also likely to support the growth of the market



Asia Pacific will grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

In 2022, Asia Pacific will grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of this market are the presence of large numebr of conntract manufacturers, the rise in number of CMOs in China and India at an exobidantly high rate, the manufacturing capabilites and effienciency of the development plants in this region, ease of supply chain logistics, and cost controlled production of high quality equipments.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the IVD contract manufacturing market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 34%, Tier 2 – 38%, and Tier 3 – 28%

• By Designation: C Level – 26%, Director Level – 35%, Others-39%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 39%, North America – 28%, Europe –17%, Latin America – 9%

• Middle East – 7%



The prominent players in the IVD contract manufacturing market include Jabil Inc. (US), Sanmina Corporation (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Celestica Inc.(Canada),Thermofisher (US) Savyon Diagnostics (Israel),



