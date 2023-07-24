English French

Vallourec wins two major offshore line pipe contracts for Brazil's Buzios field

Meudon (France), 24 July 2023 - Vallourec has won two major orders to supply line pipes for phases 6 and 8 of the Buzios oil field development operated by Petrobras. These orders are in addition to the contract previously won for phase 7, representing a total of 48,000 tonnes of line pipe.

Located off the Brazilian coast in the pre-salt Campos Basin, Buzios is one of the world’s largest deepwater fields. It accounts for 25% of the Brazilian oil company's production alone.

The equipment ordered from Vallourec for phases 6, 7 and 8 of the project includes 346 km of subsea line pipe for the risers and flowlines in the Subsea Umbilicals Risers and Flowlines (SURF) package. These ultra-premium line pipes will be mechanically lined pipes (MLPs) with CRA (Corrosion Resistant Alloy) cladding.

Vallourec has already delivered Buzios 7. Deliveries of developments 6 and 8 are now underway and will continue until the end of 2023.

Philippe Guillemot, the Group’s Chairman and CEO commented: “These contracts strengthen Vallourec's strategic positioning in Brazil, one of our key markets. It also shows the confidence our customers have in us, particularly in the continuity of our supplies, whether they come from Germany or Brazil.”

These orders are the last to be produced in and delivered from Vallourec's plants in Germany. The optional quantities that are intended to be added as part of these three projects will be made at the Group's state-of-the-art PQF (“Premium Quality Finishing”) plant in Jeceaba (Minas Gerais).

