The global 3D cell culture market size is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2028 from USD 1.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 14.6%

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Cell Culture Market by Product, Application, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05206182/?utm_source=GNW

during the forecast period. Factors such as increased adoption of 3D cell culture coupled with increased funding for 3D cell culture research is driving the market growth.



The scaffold-based 3D cell culture product segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the 3D cell culture market, by drug class, during the forecast period

Based on product, the 3D cell culture market is segmented into scaffold-based 3D cell cultures, scaffold-free 3D cell cultures, microfluidics-based 3D cell cultures, and magnetic & bioprinted 3D cell cultures.The scaffold-based 3D cell cultures segment accounted for the largest share in 2022.



Rising demand for hydrogels across various pharmaceutical industries is likely to have positive impact on the growth of scaffold-based 3D cell culture market.



Cancer and Stem cell research segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in 2022.

Based on application, the market is segmented into cancer & stem cell research, drug discovery & toxicology testing, and tissue engineering & regenerative medicine.Cancer & stem cell segment research accounted for the largest market share in the market in 2022.



The increasing prevalence of cancer and significant funding initiatives for cancer research from the government and the private sector are major factors driving the growth of this application segment.



Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace.



The 3D cell culture market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, latin America and Middle East and Africa. The APAC market is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment during the forecast period due the presence of favorable regulatory guidelines, government support for cell culture-based vaccine production, low manufacturing costs, and the growing focus of global market players on emerging Asian countries.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 70%, and Demand Side - 30%

• By Designation (Supply Side): Managers - 45%, CXOs & Directors - 30%, Executives- 25%

• By Region: North America -40%, Europe -25%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -10%, and Middle East and Africa -5%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Corning Incorporated (US)

• Lonza (Switzerland)

• Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland)

• Avantor, Inc.(US),

• REPROCELL Inc. (Japan)

• 3D Biotek LLC. (US)

• S-BIO, Vaupell Holdings Inc. (US)

• Advanced BioMatrix, Inc. (US)

• UPM Biomedicals (Finland)

• SYNTHECON, INCORPORATED (US)

• InSphero (Switzerland)

• Emulate, Inc. (US)

• CN Bio Innovations Ltd. (UK)

• SynVivo, Inc.(US)

• Kirkstall Ltd. (UK)

• Lena Biosciences (US)

• TissUse GmbH (Germany)

• Cellendes GmbH (Germany)

• Greiner Bio-one International GmbH (Germany)

• AMSBIO (UK)

• MIMETAS B.V.(Netherlands)

• Promocell GmbH (Germany)

• Nanofiber Solutions (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the 3D cell culture market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, application, end user and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall 3D cell culture market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (high focus on developing alterantives to animal testing, greater adoption of personalized medicine, increased government support and funding, increased academia-research collabrations), restraints (high cost of implementing 3D cell culture technologies, lack of widely accepted or single standardization in 3D cell culture), opportunities (emergence of microfluidic based 3D cell culture), and challenges (lack of consistency in 3D cell culture products, high dependency on plastic waste disposals and consumables) influencing the growth of 3D cell culture market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products of the 3D cell culture market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the 3D cell culture market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the 3D cell culture market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players . Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), Lonza (Switzerland), and Avantor Inc. (US) and among others in the 3D cell culture market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05206182/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________