Transportation Management System Market by Offering, Transportation Mode, End User, Solutions, Services, Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2028

TMS enables businesses to optimize their transportation processes, including route planning, load consolidation, carrier selection, and freight auditing. Organizations can achieve significant cost savings by improving operational efficiency, reducing empty miles, and minimizing transportation-related costs, which is expected to drive the TMS market.



Based on services, the consulting segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In the transportation management system market by services, consulting segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The best performance from internal workers can be ensured at a reasonable price with the help of consulting services.



Additionally, it’s crucial for end users because some businesses lack the knowledge necessary to comprehend the complexity of TMS configuration.These services play an important role in the implementation of TMS solutions.



Consulting service providers guide companies in the deployment of TMS that help address specific business-process requirements most feasibly.

• By region, North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.



The market for transport management systems is predicted to be led by North America, which is also expected to account for the biggest market size during the forecast period.Improvements in machine-to-machine (M2M), mobile, and cloud technologies in transportation are the main causes of increased business process efficiency.



As major corporations and small and medium-sized businesses concentrate on creating cutting-edge TMS solutions combined with technical breakthroughs like analytics, AL, and ML, North America is expected to promote market growth. Additionally, due to its superior IT infrastructure and early adoption of cloud and mobile technologies, North America is able to minimise operational costs across all industries.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from solution vendors to Tier 1 companies. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 18%, Tier 2 – 44%, and Tier 3 – 38%

• By Designation: C-level – 32%, Directors – 36%, and Others – 32%

• By Region: North America –38%, Asia Pacific – 18%, Europe –26%, Middle East & Africa-10%, Latin America-8%



The major players in the transportation management system market are Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Manhattan Associates (US), C.H. Robinson (US), Trimble (US), WiseTech Global (Australia), Descartes (Canada), E2open (US), Generix Group (France), MercuryGate (US), Blue Yonder (US), Uber Freight (US), Alpega Group (Belgium), Worldwide Express (US), Infor (US), 3Gtms (US), Shipwell (US), 3T Logistics & Technology Group (UK), Ratelinx (US), oTMS (China), nShift (UK), BlueRock Logistics (Netherlands), Elemica (US), TESISQUARE (Italy), DDS Logistics (France), vTradEx (China), Shiptify (France), GlobalTranz (US), InMotion Global (US), Kinaxis (Canada), Logistically (US), One Network Enterprises (US), IntelliTrans (US), Allotrac (Australia), Revenova (US), Princeton TMX (US), CTSI Global (US), and PCS Software (US). These players have adopted several organic and inorganic growth strategies, including new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand their offerings and market shares in the transportation management system market.



Research coverage:

The market study covers the transportation management system market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments including offerings, transportation modes, solutions, services, verticals, end users, and regions.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants by providing information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall transportation management system market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Cloud-based SaaS solutions to drive the transportation management system market, Mergers & acquisitions of top-tier TMS product players with startup solutions, Strengthening bilateral trade relations between various countries and growth in global trade, Technological advancements in the transportation and logistics industry, Exponential growth in the eCommerce industry, Need to replace and update the existing conventional transportation management systems), restraints (Growing concerns over data security, Inaccuracies in data sets), opportunities (Evolving 5G to transform the transportation management system, Autonomous and connected vehicles to transform the transportation and logistics industry, Increasing adoption of cloud-based technology and Industry 4.0), and challenges (Slow adoption of TMS solution due to high capital investment, Lack of awareness of the benefits of TMS among the end-users) influencing the growth of the transportation management system market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the transportation management system market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the transportation management system market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the transportation management system market.



Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Manhattan Associates (US), C.H. Robinson (US), Trimble (US), WiseTech Global (Australia), Descartes (Canada),

