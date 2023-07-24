The Alpha olefins market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, from an estimated USD 7.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 9.3 Billion in 2028

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Alpha Olefins Market by Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144550/?utm_source=GNW

They are used as co-monomers in the manufacturing of polyethylene (PE), synthetic lubricants, detergents, and plasticizers.

1-butene is expected to emerge as the fastest segment.

The market for 1-Butene is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast year.It is primarily used in the production of polyethylene and polypropylene, both of which are considered as the major building blocks in the petrochemical industry.



Moreover, the increasing need for plastics such as HDPE, LLDPE, and LDPE is also contributing to its growth in the region.In addition, it helps provide a versatile range of polypropylene resins.



All these reasons are accounted for its increasing demand in the forecast period.

The largest segment for the Alpha olefins market, by Application. “

The market for polyolefin comonomers applications is expected to be the largest segment.Polyolefins are mainly used for manufacturing major plastics such as LLDPE, HDPE, LDPE, and PP.



The demand for these plastics will be driven primarily by the rapidly growing economies of Asia-Pacific, Central Europe, and the Middle East, along with the steady increase in demand in the developed economies of North America and Europe. All these factors will contribute to the growth of the alpha olefins market in the polyolefin comonomers application.



North America is expected to be the second largest market during the forecast period.

The North American market was estimated at USD 2,482.8 million and is expected to reach USD 2,865.0 million by 2028. High consumption potential, growing production capacities, competitive manufacturing costs, and high economic growth are the main driving forces of the market in the region. North America is characterized by continuous technical innovation in various segments of the alpha olefins market. The high growth of the alpha olefins market in the region is likely to be backed by the increasing demand from the plastics industry coupled with the rising awareness of environment-friendly products.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the alpha olefins market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 65%, Tier 2 – 24%, and Tier 3 – 11%

• By Designation: C Level – 30%, Director Level – 25%, Others-45%

• By Region: America – 27%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 33%, Middle East – 20%



The Alpha Olefins market is dominated by a few major players that have a significant regional presence.The leading players in the Alpha olefins market are.



Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands), ExxonMobil (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Dow chemical company (Michigan), and SABIC (Saudi Arabia).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global Alpha olefins market, by type, by Application.The report provides a comprehensive review of the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value, and future trends in the Alpha Olefins market.



Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the alpha olefins market

