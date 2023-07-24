The global vEPC market is 8.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to be worth USD 19.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.7%

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market by Offering, Deployment Model, Network Typ, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05292515/?utm_source=GNW

vEPC empowers businesses to optimize their network infrastructure, enhance user experiences, and support emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing. With its ability to deliver scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, vEPC is driving innovation and unlocking new possibilities in sectors ranging from telecommunications to healthcare, transportation, and beyond.



Managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of managed services by businesses seeking to optimize their network infrastructure and streamline their operations.Managed services offer several benefits, including cost savings, enhanced network performance, and access to specialized expertise.



By outsourcing the management of their vEPC solutions to experienced service providers, organizations can focus on their core competencies while ensuring the smooth operation and maintenance of their network infrastructure.The growing complexity of network technologies and the need for continuous monitoring and support drive the demand for managed services in the vEPC market.



As businesses increasingly prioritize operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness, the managed services segment is expected to grow significantly and present lucrative opportunities for service providers in the vEPC market.



Enterprises segment to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period

The enterprises segment is expected to demonstrate a higher CAGR during the forecast period in the vEPC market.This growth can be attributed to enterprises’ increasing adoption of vEPC solutions across various industries to enhance their network capabilities and enable digital transformation.



Enterprises recognize the need for scalable, flexible, and efficient network infrastructure to support their evolving business requirements. vEPC offers several advantages to enterprises, including improved network performance, better resource utilization, and enhanced security. By leveraging vEPC solutions, enterprises can achieve seamless connectivity, faster data speeds, and reliable network services, optimizing their operations, improving productivity, and delivering enhanced user experiences. The enterprise segment is poised for substantial growth as organizations prioritize digitalization and seek advanced network solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Asia Pacific region to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period

This growth can be attributed to several factors such as the rapid digitization of economies, the increasing adoption of advanced communication technologies, and the growing demand for high-speed and reliable connectivity in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea.The region boasts a large population and a thriving digital ecosystem, driving the need for robust network infrastructure to support various emerging technologies and applications.



Additionally, governments in the Asia Pacific region are actively promoting initiatives to accelerate the deployment of 5G networks, which in turn is fueling the demand for vEPC solutions. As businesses and consumers increasingly rely on mobile devices, data-intensive applications, and IoT devices, the demand for efficient and scalable network solutions like vEPC is expected to soar in Asia.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, from solution vendors to Tier 1 companies. The breakdown of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 39%, and Tier 3 – 26%

• By Designation: C-level – 55%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 5%

• By Region: North America – 38%, Europe – 40%, APAC – 21%, and Rest of the World (RoW)– 1%



The major players in the vEPC market are Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Cisco(US), Huawei (China), ZTE (China), Samsung (South Korea), Affirmed Networks(US), Mavenir(US), NEC(Japan), Athonet(Italy), Cumucore(Finland), Druid Software(Ireland), IPLook (China), Tech Mahindra (India), Parallel Wireless (US), Polaris Networks (US), Xingtera (US), Lemko (US), Tecore(US), and Telrad Networks (Israel). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, product launches and enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the vEPC market.



The vEPC report identifies several key drivers for its growth, including the increasing need for seamless connectivity, the demand for faster data speeds, and the rising adoption of IoT devices.These drivers are fueled by businesses’ recognition of the importance of advanced communication networks in delivering enhanced user experiences and supporting emerging technologies such as augmented reality and autonomous systems.



However, the report also highlights potential challenges, such as needing skilled professionals and addressing security and compatibility issues. Despite these challenges, the report emphasizes the significant opportunities for growth in the vEPC market, such as real-time operational decision-making and increasing investments in vEPC programs.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on coming technologies, R&D activities, and product & solution launches in the vEPC market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the vEPC market across varied regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & solutions being developed, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the vEPC market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Cisco(US), Huawei (China), ZTE (China), Samsung (South Korea), Affirmed Networks(US), Mavenir(US), NEC(Japan), Athonet(Italy), Cumucore(Finland), Druid Software(Ireland), IPLook (China), Tech Mahindra (India), Parallel Wireless (US), Polaris Networks (US), Xingtera (US), Lemko (US), Tecore(US), and Telrad Networks (Israel).

