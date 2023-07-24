New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Stadium Market: Segmented: by Software ; by Service ; by Region – Analysis of market share, size & trends for 2016-19 and forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478454/?utm_source=GNW



Stadium Operators are continuously struggling between fans expecting a captivating experience and host cities looking for higher returns on their sports stadiums. With today’s sophisticated home entertainment and all the latest updates available online, the operators need to find a new way to attract the audience to the stadium, compel fans to spend more, and keep everyone safe. Smart Stadium is the solution. They provide fans and staff with details about parking availability, washrooms, concession lines, special offers, and more. Fans get a convenient, personalized experience with shorter waiting lines and directions to navigate faster. The staff also gets regular updates on what’s happening and where which helps them to keep the environment secure. Smart Stadiums increase profitability, enhance the fan experience, and improve stadium security.



Smart Stadium Market is expected to project a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period, 2019-2030

There have been many recent developments in the sports industry. The rising culture of sports leagues in developing countries and technological advancements in both developed and emerging economies are expected to generate substantial opportunities for smart stadium solutions provided by the companies. The smart stadium has several integrated solutions that allow the venues to enhance and meet players, fans, and medical teams’ requirements and experiences. Moreover, the smart stadium provides a wide range of security systems, digital signage, parking systems, and sensors, among other wireless or wired networked solutions. These solutions provide real-time information, such as lines at concession stands, pricing of in-stadium merchandise, parking availability and thus enhancing the fan experience.



Software Segment to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period

The smart stadium market was dominated by the software segment and represented a revenue share of 65.8 percent in 2019. Digital transformation would bring significant benefits to all spectators and the owners of stadiums. The smart stadium design will combine various technologies, such as managing parking space, managing tickets, upgrading seats, and managing crowds. The software segment for smart stadiums includes building automation, stadium and public safety, event management, and others. The stadium and public safety segment are expected to hold a dominant share throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the segment of building automation is expected to grow from 2019 to 2030 at a CAGR of 21.4 percent.

On-Premise Segment to drive the overall growth of the market

In terms of revenue, the on-premise segment held the dominant market share of 63.4 percent in 2019. The segment is expected to register 20.6 percent of a substantial CAGR over the forecast period. Smart Stadiums are equipped with numerous wireless and wired networks and server-connected cameras, sensors, and digital signs. It helps to provide the safety staff in charge of real-time data to track the activities of the crowd. All these devices are installed on-site, requiring substantial hardware and software investment, thus contributing to the segment’s larger revenue share over the forecast period.



• Tech Mahindra

• IBM

• Cisco

• NEC

• NTT Corporation

• Ericsson

• Johnson Controls

• Fujitsu

• GP Smart Stadium

• Honeywell

• By Software

o Building Automation

o Parking Management systems

o Energy Management systems

o Facility Management systems

o Digital Content Management

o Audio & video management

• Digital Signage

o Mobile & Web Content Management

o Stadium & Public Security

o Access control

o Video Surveillance

o Physical Security Information Management

o Security Scanning, Imaging, and Metal Detection

o Emergency and Disaster Management

o Cybersecurity

• Event Management

o Event Marketing and Registration

o Ticketing Management

o Workforce Management

o Network Management

o Crowd Management

o Consulting

o Deployment & Integration

o Support & Maintenance

o North America

o Latin America

o Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o The Middle East and Africa

