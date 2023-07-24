New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Agriculture Market: Segmented: by Agriculture Type ; by Farm Size ; by Offerings ; by Application ; by Region - Forecast To 2019-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478451/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Smart Agriculture uses modern and innovative agricultural technologies to deliver better and more efficient crop management results, soil analysis, and the deployment of new crop cultivation and harvesting techniques. Using specific equipment such as the Internet of Thing models, sensors and actuators, geo-positioning systems, Big Data, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs or drones), robotics and fertilizers, irrigation management, and so on, farmers can improve their production and harvest while reducing the time, energy and work needed for these tasks. Thanks to the alert management system, the quality of the crops is also dramatically increased. Smart agriculture helps and assists in evaluating and taking decisions to boost crop growth and production.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Smart Agriculture Market is expected to project a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period, 2019-2030

Growth in the smart agriculture market is driven by factors such as increasing pressure on the food supply system due to the rapidly growing population, rising use of modern technologies in agricultural holdings, rising income levels and demand for protein-rich aqua-food, increasing focus of farmers on livestock monitoring and disease detection, and increasing emphasis on reducing management costs. Moreover, the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence in agriculture, livestock management, and aqua-farming to improve the yield is boosting the overall growth of the smart agriculture market.



GLOBAL SMART AGRICULTURE MARKET: SEGMENTS

Precision Farming Market to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period

In 2019, precision farming reported the highest market share of over 49 percent based the form of agriculture. It is also projected to rise in the forecast period with the highest CAGR of about 13 percent. The growth in precision agriculture is due to its advantages. In precision farming, with the help of sensing and monitoring devices, the amount of fertilizers and water used to produce the crop is controlled. The exact amount of nutrients, pesticides, and water used in this type of farming is used to obtain maximum crop yield.

Hardware offerings are anticipated to be the fastest-growing over 2020-2030

The hardware segment is projected to have the largest share of demand for smart agriculture in 2020. The growing adoption of new technologies and modern smart agricultural devices during the forecast period is expected to drive the growth of the smart agricultural market for hardware offerings. Increased adoption of automation and control systems, such as GPS / GNSS receivers, irrigation controls, and guidance and steering systems has created a new approach to farming practices that stimulates market growth.

Yield Monitoring Application and feeding management to hold a significant share

Precision farming devices are commonly used in applications for yield monitoring; this technology thus had the largest market share in 2019. With the availability of a limited number of resources, precision farming tools are gaining tremendous popularity among farmers for yield monitoring applications because of the increasing need for optimum crop production. Due to the growing demand for automatic feeding systems and dry feeding systems, the applications for feeding management are expected to continue to account for the largest size of the livestock monitoring market during the forecast period.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Increasing Population

RESTRAINTS

High Procurement Cost

GLOBAL SMART AGRICULTURE MARKET:

Key Players

• Trimble Inc

Company overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Topcon Positioning Systems

• Deere & Company

• DeLaval

• Heliospectra

• AKVA group

• InnovaSea System

• AgJunction

• The Climate Corporation

• Others

Global Smart Agriculture Market Report also contains an analysis on:

Smart Agriculture Market by segment

• By Agriculture type

o Livestock Farming

o Precision Farming

o Precision Aquaculture

o Smart Greenhouse

o Precision Forestry

o Others

• By application/ end-use industry

o Livestock Monitoring Application

o Yield Monitoring Application

o Precision Farming Application

o Precision Aquaculture Application

o Smart Greenhouse Application

o Precision Forestry Application

o Others

• By Farm Size

o Small

o Medium

o Large

• By Offering

o Hardware

o Software

o Services

• By Region

o North America

o Latin America

o Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o The Middle East and Africa

• Global Smart Agriculture Market Size

• Global Smart Agriculture Market Dynamics

• Supply and Demand

• Current Issues/trends/challenges

• Competition and Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478451/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________