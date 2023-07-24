New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Self-Adhesive Labels Market: Segmented: By Product Type ; By Technology ; By Application ; By Nature and Region –Analysis of Market Size, Share and Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478450/?utm_source=GNW



Product overview

Self-adhesive labels are a specialized type of label that is applied to packaging which displays the necessary details about the product. They are also called pressure-sensitive labels as they adhere to the surface when pressure is applied. These labels are normally used to fix packaging and also for decorating them. These names are multifaceted frameworks that contain data imprinted on the surface. Several packaging applications use self-adhesive labels for brand awareness. Important contents such as barcode track and trace coding; product description and authentication coding are shown using self-adhesive labels. These are printed using a laser printer and inkjet printer photocopiers.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

The Self-Adhesive Labels Market is expected to project a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period, 2021-2031

Due to the rising levels of sustainable packaging methods and materials. It is also increasing due to the rising disposable incomes of people in developing countries and changing preferences for efficient labeling.



GLOBAL SELF-ADHESIVE LABELS MARKET: SEGMENTS

Based on technology

it can be divided into Flexography, digital printing, screen printing, gravure, lithograph, offset, and letterpress. Flexography led the self-adhesive labels market in 2019, in terms of value and volume. It is one of the most versatile, fastest, economical, and most efficient printing technologies available.

Based on type,

it can be classified into release liner, adhesive, and face stock. The release liner segment is expected to register a significant revenue share in the self-adhesive labels market due to an increase in the adoption of these labels in consumer durables and the food and beverage industry.

Based on the application,

the market is further segmented into consumer goods, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others. Consumer goods dominated the application segment. The food and beverage sector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecasted period. Self-adhesive labels have wide applications in the food industry due to the growing awareness among people about the contents of the product. The pharmaceutical industry is another major application of the market. These offer numerous functionalities such as track and trace measure, anti-counterfeit measure, and numbering of the product.

By nature segments,

it can be divided into permanent, removable, and repositionable segments. The permanent segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share in the self-adhesive labels market because of its long-term durability and wide usage in electrical and electronic appliances.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

The market will rise with a growing population and increased demand



Restraint

High raw material costs and unawareness to restrict the market growth



SELF-ADHESIVE LABELS MARKET: KEY PLAYERS

• CCL Industries Inc.

o Avery Dennison Corporation

o Multi-Color Corporation

o Huhtamaki OYJ

o Fuji Seal International

o Coveris Holdings S.A

o Müroll GmbH

o Constantia Flexibles Group Gmbh

o Royston Labels Ltd.

o Capri Coating Solutions

