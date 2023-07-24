New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Respiratory Mask Market: Segmented: Share By Type (Respirators, Surgical Mask, Cloth Face Mask); By End-Use ; By Distribution Channel ; By Region - Analysis of market share, size & trends for 2016-19 and forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478449/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Respiratory masks are procedure masks that are flat or pleated (some are like cups); they are affixed to the head with straps. Wearing a medical mask is one of the prevention measures to limit the spread of certain respiratory diseases.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Respiratory masks Market is expected to project a CAGR of 12.70% during the forecast period, 2019-2030

The respiratory masks market is estimated to grow on the back of the following reasons. The World Health Organization (WHO) has strongly advised using a face mask at home as well as in all health care institutions to tackle the health challenges and hazards posed by COVID-19 with success. The face mask is used to prevent respiratory infections and to build the physical barrier between the wearer’s nose and mouth and possible pathogens and is available in various thicknesses and abilities to protect against pollutants. Increasing cases of coronavirus worldwide are expected to benefit the market in the upcoming years. Constantly increasing pollution and polluted working environment, rising consumer awareness regarding airborne infections, the high consumption rate of surgical masks for personal use, increasing demand for face masks from e-commerce platforms, and a rising standard of living, are some of the factors benefitting the market growth.



GLOBAL RESPIRATORY MASKS MARKET: SEGMENTS

Based on type

the respiratory masks market is segmented into Respirators (N-Series, P-Series), Surgical Mask, and Cloth Face Mask. The Respirators segment is expected to outperform other segments in the forecast period with a CAGR of XX%. The Surgical mask industry is anticipated to witness a growth rate of XX%.

Based on the end-use

the market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Industries, Individuals, and others. Hospitals and clinics in the largest sector contributing to the growth of the respiratory masks market. But now all the segments are anticipated to show a rise in demand due to the havoc created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Based on the distribution channels,

the market is bifurcated into E-commerce, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Suppliers, supermarkets, and others. E-commerce is the fastest-growing sector.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Restraints



GLOBAL RESPIRATORY MASKS MARKET: KEY PLAYERS

• BDS

Company overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• 3M

• Halyard Healthcare

• Honeywell

• DACH

• KOWA

• Uvex

• Others

GLOBAL RESPIRATORY MASKS MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS AN ANALYSIS ON:

Global Respiratory masks Market by segment:

• By Product Type

o Respirators (N-Series, P-Series)

o Surgical Mask

o Cloth Face Mask

o Others

• By End-Use

o Hospitals and Clinics

o Industries

o Individuals

o Others

• By Distribution Channel

o E-commerce

o Hospital pharmacies

o Retail Suppliers

o Supermarket

o Others

• By Region

o North America

o Latin America

o Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• The Middle East and Africa

• Global Respiratory masks Market Size

• Global Respiratory masks Market Dynamics

• Supply and Demand

• Current Issues/trends/challenges

• Competition and Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



