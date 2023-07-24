New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "PPE kit Market: Segmented: By Product type ; By End-Use Industry ; By Region - Analysis of market share, size & trends for 2016-19 and forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478447/?utm_source=GNW



Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is protective garments, masks, goggles, or other apparel or devices to protect the wearer’s body from injury or infection. Risks covered by protective equipment include physical, electrical, heat, chemical, biohazard, and airborne particulate matter. For occupational safety and health-related purposes, as well as for sports and other leisure activities, protective equipment can be used. "Protective apparel" refers to typical types of clothing, and "protective apparel" refers to items such as helmets, guards, shields, masks, and so on. The PPE suits may be the same as the cleanroom suit in appearance. The purpose of PPE is to reduce workers’ exposure to hazards when the environment is not feasible or effective to minimize the risk to an acceptable level. PPE has a serious limitation in that it does not eliminate the hazard at the source and may result in employees being exposed to the hazard if the equipment fails to do so.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

PPE Kit Market is expected to project a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, 2021-2030

The global PPE kit market is to flourish in the back of the following reasons. Employers are actively promoting PPE equipment for their staff as it allows them to save on lost manufacturing time, benefits for injuries, and medical expenses. Workers may have injuries resulting from contact with physical, electrical, chemical, radiological, mechanical, or other hazards at work. By adding a barrier between the user and the work environment, personal protective equipment minimizes the risk of such hazards. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements made it mandatory for employers to provide their employees with approved protective equipment. These factors are expected to propel the demand for PPE kits shortly.



GLOBAL PPE KIT MARKET: SEGMENTS

The manufacturing sector is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period

The application section is classified into the construction, oil & gas, engineering, chemicals, pharmaceutical, food, and transportation industries. With a CAGR of over 7.1 percent from 2020-to 2030, the manufacturing sector is expected to expand at a rapid rate, followed by the Healthcare sector. The manufacturing sector needs a variety of PPE gears because the industry includes a variety of tasks. For example, the welding industry uses masks, hand gloves, or goggles for face and eye protection, which protects against radiation, bright light, and discomfort & chemical burns.

Hands & Arms Protection Sector to drive the overall growth of the market

The personal protective equipment market is categorized by product type into hands & arm protection, protective apparel, foot & leg protection, respiratory protection, protection of the eye & neck, protection of the head, and others. Due to its growing usage in manufacturing, healthcare, and construction, the hands & arms protection segment is expected to lead the personal protective equipment market during the forecast period.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

High odds of serious injuries in production hubs will result in demand for PPE



RESTRAINT

Increased Automation

GLOBAL PPE KIT MARKET: REGION

North America is now the most desirable center of demand for safe gears



GLOBAL PPE KIT MARKET: KEY PLAYERS

• 3M Co.

Company overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Indian Technical Textile Association

• MSA Safety Inc

• Ansell Limited

• Honeywell International Inc

• Kimberly-Clark corporation

• Alpha Pro Tech Ltd

• JAL Group France SAS

• Gateway safety

• Others

