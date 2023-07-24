Nutritional Supplements Market to Garner $688.9 Billion by 2032 - The Brainy Insights

Newark, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 360.2 billion in 2022 Nutritional Supplements Market will reach USD 688.9 billion by 2032. Rising global health consciousness has considerably helped industry expansion. Nowadays, compared to before the pandemic, individuals are more aware of the negative impacts of leading an unhealthy lifestyle. Increased use of nutritional supplements to promote general health has been brought on by an increase in the prevalence of non-communicable illnesses, or NCDs. The WHO estimates that NCDs result in 41 million deaths per year, and the demand for supplements that improve immunity grew throughout the pandemic. People's overall health and well-being are now given primary focus.



Key Insight of the Nutritional Supplements Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.3% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The market for nutritional supplements in the region of Asia-Pacific is one of the biggest and fastest-growing in the world. Increased disposable incomes, urbanization, greater health consciousness, and an expanding middle class are some of the reasons driving the industry. The market for nutritional supplements has increased as customers in the area become more conscious of the value of preventative healthcare and well-being.



In the nutritional supplements market, the sports nutrition segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.8% over the projection period.



The sports nutrition segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.8% over the projection period. This is a result of more individuals emphasizing their physical well-being as a strategy to live a healthy lifestyle. Sports nutrition products have received endorsements from both amateur and professional athletes, which has led to the expansion of this market.



In the nutritional supplements market, the capsules segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.1% over the projection period.



The capsules segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.1% over the projection period. A typical method of distribution for nutritional supplements is the capsule. They generally consist of powder or liquid forms of minerals, vitamins, herbs, or bioactive compounds and are manufactured of gelatin or vegetarian substitutes. Because they are simple to swallow with water or other liquids, capsules provide customers with a handy and simple way to take vitamins.



In the nutritional supplements market, the adult segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.2% over the projection period.



The adult segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.2% over the projection period. Adult nutritional supplements emphasize maintaining general health and preventing illness. Adults may encounter changes in their metabolism, ability to absorb nutrients, and certain health issues as they become older. In order to maintain optimum health, nutritional supplements can assist fill up nutritional deficiencies and offer essential minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and other bioactive components. Adults who lead active lifestyles and participate in fitness activities are common. For people who regularly exercise or play sports, nutritional supplements can help with physical performance, muscular repair, and general well-being. This covers items like protein powders, branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), pre-workout mixes, and supplements for post-workout recovery.



In the nutritional supplements market, the online segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.9% over the projection period.



The online segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.9% over the projection period. The industry for nutritional supplements has seen substantial recent expansion in its online sector. The simplicity of online buying, rising internet usage, and the ease of home delivery have all boosted the appeal of online supplement sales. Customers like the large product range, affordable prices, and availability of brand comparison and feedback from others before making the purchase.



Market Dynamics



Driver



For their healthcare demands, consumers are increasingly looking for individualized and unique solutions. Growing in popularity are nutritional supplements that provide customized formulas based on unique health profiles, genetic tests, or particular nutritional deficits. More individuals are participating in sporting events and setting athletic objectives, which has resulted in a major increase in the athletics and fitness business. Nutritional supplements are frequently used by fitness enthusiasts and athletes to support performance, speed up recovery, and fulfill certain dietary needs.



Opportunity



There is a chance to create nutritional products that focus on certain health issues. For instance, there is a significant demand for supplements that promote digestive wellness, brain health, immunological health, and stress management. Opportunities for addressing particular health requirements can be created by creating products with substances that have a scientific basis and by carrying out clinical trials to show their effectiveness.



Some of the major players operating in the nutritional supplements market are:



• TheHut.com Ltd.,

• Science in Sports

• PepsiCo

• Glanbia plc

• Cliff Bar & Company

• Cardiff Sports Nutrition Ltd

• Amway

• Abbott Nutrition

• Nestle

• Herbalife International of America, Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product



• Sports Nutrition

• Fat Burners

• Dietary Supplements

• Functional Food & Beverages



By Formulation Outlook



• Tablets

• Capsules

• Powder

• Soft gels

• Liquid

• Others



By Consumer Group Outlook



• Infants

• Children

• Adults

• Pregnant

• Geriatric



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarkets/hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online

• Others

About the report:



