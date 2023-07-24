New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Power Transformer Market: Segmented: By Power Rating {Small Power Transformer, Medium Power Transformer, Large Power Transformer }; By Cooling Type ; and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2016 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478446/?utm_source=GNW



The power transformer acts as an electrical device that transfers energy between two or more circuits through electromagnetic induction. Power transformers are used to increase or decrease the voltage before transmitting electrical energy from one position to another through wires. By increasing the electrical power voltage by means of step-up transformers, the cost-effective transmission of electrical power and distribution is made possible by avoiding the loss of heat. As a result, power transformers have transformed the electricity supply industry, enabling generations to be remotely positioned from the point of demand.



Power Transformer Market is expected to project a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period, 2020-2030

The market is anticipated to grow on the back of rising integration of renewables to the grid, rising infrastructural spending, growing demand for electricity, and increasing investment towards the expansion of transmission.Other than the growing consumption of electricity, the rising focus on renewable electric power generation, deployment of smart grids and smart transformers, replacement of existing aged power transformers are some other factors that are expected to boost the growth of the market for power transformer in the coming years.



The Small Power Transformers segment to grow with the highest CAGR of xx% during 2020-2029

Global Power Transformer Market is segmented by power ratings into Small Power Transformers (up to 60MVA), Medium Power Transformers (61-600MVA), and Large Power Transformers (above 600MVA). The small power transformer segment held the largest market share of xx% in the year 2019, mainly due to its wide application base in several small industries and also its ability to be customized as per the customers’ requirements.

The Oil-cooled segment to grow with the highest CAGR of xx% during 2020-2030

Global Power Transformer Market is also segmented by cooling type into Oil-cooled and Air-cooled. The oil-cooled segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of xx% in the year 2019 as their usage is considered safe in high voltage conditions. With the development of a global voltage transmission network at a rapid pace, the demand for oil-cooled transformers is most likely to grow during the forecast period.



Increase in Transmission and Distribution Projects



High Cost



• ABB Transformers Pvt. Ltd.

Company Overview, Business Strategy,Key Product Offering,Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• DAIHEN Corporation

• SPX Transformers

• Schneider Electric

• Toshiba Corporation

• Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

• Hyundai Electric

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Crompton Greaves

• General Electric

