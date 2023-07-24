New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Power Electronics Market: Segmented: By Device Type ; By Material ; By Application {ICT, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Others}; and Region– Analysis of Market Size, Share and Forecast To 2019-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478445/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Power electronics play a vital role in electrified vehicle applications that offer compact and high-efficiency power conversion solutions. Power electronics is a circuitry system that effectively, compactly, and robustly transfers power from the source to the charge to ensure convenient utilization. Using diodes, transistors, and thyristors, this device is used to control the conversion of electric power from one form to the other. Using power electronics equipment, operations at high voltage or high current can be performed effectively, as they demonstrate faster switching speeds at higher output. Moreover, power electronics manage both bidirectional and unidirectional energy flow, depending on the use, and the regenerated energy can be returned for use. Power electronic devices are expected to serve as the key technologies of the future, which will be useful in increasing system efficiency and functioning in automotive and energy-saving applications.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Power Electronics Market is expected to project a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period, 2020-2030

The worldwide power electronics market is expected to grow on the back of the increasing demand for energy-efficient and battery-powered devices. The rising focus on the use of renewable sources of energy worldwide, the increasing adoption of power electronics in electric vehicle manufacturing, and the rise in the use of power electronics in consumer electronics are the main factors driving the growth of the power electronics market. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to impact the industry due to supply chain disturbances, production, and distribution around the value chain.



GLOBAL POWER ELECTRONICS MARKET: SEGMENTS

Power modules market to grow at the highest CAGR of xx% during 2020-2030

Global Power Electronics Market is segmented by device type into Power Discrete [Diode, Transistors {Bipolar Junction Transistor (BJT), Field Effect Transistor (FET), Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT)}, Thyristor], Power Modules {Intelligent Power Module, Standard & Power Integrated Module (MOSFET Module, IGBT Module), Other Modules}, and Power IC. Among these, the power modules segment held the largest share of around xx% in the year 2019. Modules are used in a range of applications, including motor control and drives; hybrid-electric solutions for building, industrial and agricultural vehicles; solar energy systems solutions; Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS); room air conditioners; and many others.

The Silicon Carbide and Gallium Nitride segments to grow at high rates at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2030

The worldwide power electronics market is segmented by material type into Silicon, Silicon Carbide, and Gallium Nitride. Among these, the Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) segments held the largest share of about xx% and yy% respectively, in the year 2019. SiC is mainly used in EV inverters, which increases system efficiency by up to 80% and helps reduce the global carbon footprint. SiC components have improved reliability, improved performance, high operating temperature, reduced size and high voltage capabilities, and many other applications. GiN is mainly used in applications like PV, EV, UPS, wireless charging, and power supply. The rapid adoption of wireless chargers for mobile devices is expected to fuel the growth of the semiconductor devices segment based on gallium nitride.

An automotive segment to grow the fastest at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2030

Global Power Electronics Market is segmented by application into ICT, Consumer Electronics, Industrial (Energy & Power), Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, and Others. Among these, the automotive segment held the largest share of around xx% in the year 2019. Rising concern about environmental pollution and sustainable development has increased policy support for boosting electric vehicle production in many regions, backed by incentives. This will most likely build up and extend the charging infrastructure and deliver business opportunities.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Restraints



GLOBAL POWER ELECTRONICS MARKET: REGIONS

Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing region at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2030



GLOBAL POWER ELECTRONICS MARKET: KEY PLAYERS

• Texas Instruments Inc.

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

o Developer Manufacturer Profiles

o Renesas Electronics Corporation

o Infineon Technologies

o Microsemi Corporation

o Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

o BMW Group Co. Inc.

o ON Semiconductors Inc.

o Apple Inc.

o Others

GLOBAL POWER ELECTRONICS REPORT ALSO CONSISTS OF ANALYSIS ON:

Power Electronics Market Segments

• By Device Type

o Power Discrete

o Diode

o Transistors

o BJT

o FET

o IGBT

o Thyristor

o Power Module

o Intelligent Power Module

o Standard & Power Integrated Module

o MOSFET Module

o IGBT Module

o Other Modules

o Power IC

• By Material Type

o Silicon

o Silicon Carbide

o Gallium Nitride

• By Application

o IT

o Consumer Electronics

o Industrial

o Power

o Energy

o Automotive & Transportation

o Aerospace & Defense

o Others

• By Region

o North America

o Latin America

o Europe

o Middle East & Africa

o Asia Pacific

• Global Power Electronics Market Dynamics

• Global Power Electronics Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



