Zoomin Groomin: A Mobile Pet Spa Experiences Rapid Expansion, Surpassing 40 Franchise Units in 2023 Heading

Virginia Beach, VA, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoomin Groomin, the leading mobile pet spa service provider, announced its remarkable growth, with the number of franchise units soaring from 12 in 2022 to an impressive 40 and counting in the first half of 2023. This accelerated expansion not only demonstrates Zoomin Groomin's unwavering commitment to the well-being of pets but also signifies its ongoing success as a franchise opportunity.

Zoomin Groomin's mobile pet spa revolutionizes the way pets are groomed, bringing professional and personalized grooming services right to pet owners' doorsteps. With their state-of-the-art mobile units, highly trained groomers, and a focus on ensuring a stress-free grooming experience, Zoomin Groomin has become a trusted name in the industry.

The rapid growth of Zoomin Groomin's franchise network is a testament to the company's dedication to excellence and its strong foundation for success. By providing franchisees with comprehensive training and ongoing support, Zoomin Groomin has cultivated a thriving community of entrepreneurs who are passionate about animals and dedicated to delivering exceptional service.

"We are thrilled to see the exponential growth of Zoomin Groomin and the increasing number of franchise units across the country," said Sandy Stow, CEO of Zoomin Groomin. "This expansion allows us to serve more pet owners and provide the convenience of a stress-free grooming experience in the comfort of their own homes. We attribute this achievement to our committed franchisees, our loyal customers, and our incredible team, who have all played a crucial role in our success."

Zoomin Groomin's mobile pet spa units are equipped with state-of-the-art grooming equipment, including water tanks, grooming tables, and all the necessary tools for a complete grooming session. The units are also outfitted with climate control systems, ensuring that pets are comfortable throughout the entire grooming process.

With its unique approach to pet grooming and a rapidly expanding franchise network, Zoomin Groomin is revolutionizing the pet care industry. Pet owners across the country are turning to Zoomin Groomin for a convenient and personalized grooming experience, eliminating the stress of transportation and crowded grooming salons.

For more information about Zoomin Groomin and its franchise opportunities, please visit www.discoverzoomingroomin.com

About Zoomin Groomin

Zoomin Groomin is a mobile pet spa service provider that brings professional grooming services to pet owners' doorsteps. With a fleet of state-of-the-art mobile grooming units and a team of highly trained groomers, Zoomin Groomin ensures a stress-free grooming experience for pets. Zoomin Groomin has rapidly expanded its franchise network and continues to provide exceptional grooming services to pets nationwide.

