Online Education Market: Segmented: By Type ; By Technology ; By vendor ; By end-user and Region –Analysis of Market Size, Share and Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030

Online Education is a learning system that relies on the Internet for interaction and distribution of course material between students and teachers. Factors such as a reduction in education cost, increasing government initiatives supporting online education, and increasing usage of smartphones and the internet connectivity affect the online education market. The market is also expected to be rise due to the increasing demand for adaptive learning.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Online Education Market is expected to project a CAGR of 26.10% during the forecast period, 2021-2030

Due to increasing usage of the internet along with the globe. Growing cloud-based adoption with huge investments by key players is expected to give rise to the market. Advancements in the field of artificial intelligence and rapid growth of the Internet of Things will also continue to enhance the user experience on these online education platforms.



ONLINE EDUCATION MARKET: SEGMENTS

By Type

it can be classified into the academic and corporate sectors.

By Technology

it can be segmented into Mobile E-learning, Learning Management System, Application Simulation Tool, Rapid E-learning, Podcasts, and Virtual Classrooms.

By Vendor

it can be further segmented into service provider and content provider. It is dominated by the content segment due to the increased emphasis on science education in schools, which have been inclined towards online courses offering all bachelor’s, masters, and doctoral degrees globally.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Increased demand for internet and smartphones to drive the market growth

Restraints

Insufficient formal recognition and unawareness



GLOBAL ONLINE EDUCATION MARKET: KEY PLAYERS

• Lynda.com

Business Strategy,Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Pearson PLC

• Blackboard Inc.

• Tata Interactive systems

• K12 Inc.

• Classteacher learning system

• Udacity Inc.

• Edmodo

• Docebo

• Adobe Systems Inc.

GLOBAL ONLINE EDUCATION MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:

Online education market segments

• By type

o Academic

o Corporate

• By technology

o Mobile E-learning

o Learning Management System

o Application Simulation Tool

o Rapid E-learning

o Podcasts

o Virtual Classrooms.

• By vendor

o Service provider

o Content provider

• By end-user

o higher education institutions

o k-12 school

o others

• Global Online education market dynamics

• Global Online education market size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



