Oil & Gas Downhole Cables Comprehensive Market: Segmented: By type ; By installation ; By application and Region –Analysis of Market Size, Share and Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030

Downhole Cables are cables used in oil and gas production industries designed to withstand harsh environments and pressures. They are unique to this industry as they are employed for sensor cables, control cables, and data and power transmission cables. They are used for data transmission, in oil wells, pipelines, underwater areas and drive centrifugal pipes. Oil and gas drilling is one of the most difficult jobs and requires constant data for smooth operation and control and the installation of downhole cables helps in achieving the same.



Increased population and rise in disposable income are factors influencing the market growth. Technological advancements and increased production also act as a driving force in the market.



the global market has been segmented into tubing encapsulated cable, fiber optic cable, electrical submersible pump cable, and others. The fiber optic cables market dominates all other segments due to their increased usage in temperature sensing and strain sensing applications.

the global market has been divided into overhead and underground, where overhead is expected to witness high growth due to cheap and easy installation.

the global market has been segmented into oil & gas production, well monitoring, instrumentation & control, pressure sensing, data collection, and powering downhole equipment.



Increasing production and improved economic conditions to drive market growth



• Belden Inc.

• Prysmian Group

• ElandCables

• Nexans Group

• NKT A/S, ABB Ltd.

• Marmon Group

• GalaxyWire.com

• W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

• LS Cable & System Ltd.

• AFL, ZTT, Tratos

• TEXCAN Division of Sonepar Canada Inc.

