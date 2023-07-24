New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market: Segmented: By histology ; By treatment and Region –Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478442/?utm_source=GNW



Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) are two main types of lung cancer NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer accounting for approximately 85% of all lung cancers (IASLC, n.d.).Any epithelial lung cancer other than SCLC can be classified as NSCLC.NSCLC may be in the middle of the chest, but often also in other parts of the lung. Although NSCLCs are associated with smoking, they can also be found in patients who never have smoked. Adenocarcinomas are also common. Furthermore, chemotherapy and radiation therapy are fairly insensitive compared to SCLC.NSCLC comes from the central bronchial epithelial lung cells to the terminal alveoli. The histological type NSCLC coincides with the site of origin and reflects the variation in bronchial to alveoli respiratory epithelium. Whereas adenocarcinoma and bronchioloalveolar cancer typically originate from the peripheral lung tissue near central bronchuscommon symptoms include thoracic pain, wheezing, squatting, heartburn, chronic bronchitis, and loss of appetite, fatigue, shortness of respiration, bone pain, trouble swallowing, and limb stubbornness.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market is expected to project a CAGR of 11.70% during the forecast period, 2021-2030

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) market is anticipated to grow on the back of opportunities generated by the advent of the rising total number of lung cancer globally out of which Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) holds a significant share. This has attracted the majority of the key leaders to focus on advancing therapeutics and increasing the efficiencies of the existing ones. This market is also driven by the existing status of lung cancer as the most widely occurring disease and the increase in the number of deaths it has caused. Also, an increase in the investments by the key leaders in research and developments and the introduction of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics into the major market players is boosting the market globally.



GLOBAL NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER (NSCLC) MARKET: SEGMENTS

The global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)market is based on histology



GLOBAL NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER (NSCLC) MARKET: KEY PLAYERS

• Rozlytrek (Entrectinib)

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

o Opdivo (Nivolumab)

o Tagrisso (Osimertinib)

o Vizimpro (Dacomitinib)

o Portrazza (Necitumumab)

o Imfinzi (Durvalumab)

o Vitrakvi (Larotrectinib)

THE GLOBAL NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER (NSCLC) MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS AN ANALYSIS ON:

Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Segments

• By histology

o large cell carcinoma

o adenocarcinoma

o SCC or squamous cell carcinoma

• By treatment

o chemotherapy,

o Radiation

o surgery

