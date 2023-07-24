New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market: Segmented: By Component; By Application; By Deployment Mode ; By End-users ; and Region- Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends Forecast To 2019-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478441/?utm_source=GNW



NLP is a field in computer science, artificial intelligence, and computational linguistics for healthcare and life sciences that gives computers the ability to understand human speech as it is spoken. This allows for the development, management, and use of a wide range of semi-structured and unstructured textual documents by the clinical and research medical community. Applications of NLP for healthcare and life sciences include the processing of enormous amounts of data by utilizing high-end NLP technologies for information extraction, automatic speech recognition, machine translation, and dialogue systems.



NLP in healthcare and life sciences Market is expected to project a CAGR of 20.81% during the forecast period, 2020-2030

The market is anticipated to grow on the back of the growing adoption of EHR. The proliferation of data amounting in healthcare companies has forced vendors to adopt NLP solutions and help clinicians, researchers, and physicians to simplify and manage their decision-making process. NLP solutions enable healthcare providers to gain access to social media data from clinical reports, search engines, and sites, such as Facebook, and Twitter that enable organizations to fine-tune their service experiences for patients.



GLOBAL NLP IN HEALTHCARE AND LIFE SCIENCES MARKET: SEGMENTS

Services segment to surge at the highest CAGR of xx% during 2020-2030

The global market for NLP in healthcare and life sciences is segmented by component into Standalone Solutions and Services (Support & Maintenance, Professional Services). Among these, the services segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of xx% in the year 2019.

Pattern & Image Recognition segment to grow with the highest CAGR of xx% during 2020-2030

Global NLP in the healthcare and life sciences market is divided by application into Interactive Voice Response, Pattern & Image Recognition, Auto Coding, Classification & Categorization, Text & Speech Analytics, and Others (Information Extraction, Report Generation). Among these, the pattern & image recognition segment is observed to hold the largest market share of xx% in 2019.

Cloud segment to surge at the highest CAGR of xx% during 2020-2030

Global NLP in the healthcare and life sciences market is categorized by the deployment model into On-premises and Cloud. Among these, the cloud segment is estimated to hold the maximum market share of xx% in the year 2019 owing to benefits such as easy maintenance of generated data, cost-effectiveness, agility, flexibility, scalability, and effective management of these solutions.

NLP for Researchers segment to boost with the highest CAGR of xx% during 2020-2030

The market for NLP in the healthcare and life sciences market is segmented by end-users into NLP for Physicians, NLP for Researchers, NLP for Patients, and NLP for Clinical Operators. Among these, NLP for the Researchers segment is witnessed to capture the maximum market share of xx% in 2019. The NLP for Researchers segment is the most affected by Artificial Intelligence (AI) trends and possibilities due to the nature and amount of data that is produced by healthcare companies.



Growing Adoption of EHR

GLOBAL NLP IN HEALTHCARE AND LIFE SCIENCES MARKET: KEY PLAYERS

• IBM Corporation

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

o Health Fidelity

o Wave Health Technologies

o Lexalytics

o Microsoft

o Inovalon

o AWS

o Google

o Dolbey

o Cerner

NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Segments

• By Component

o Standalone Solutions

o Services

o Support & Maintenance

o Professional Services

• By Application

o Interactive Voice Response

o Pattern & Image Recognition

o Auto Coding

o Classification & Categorization

o Text & Speech Analytics

o Others

• By Deployment Mode

o On-premises

o Cloud

• By End-users

o NLP for Physicians

o NLP for Researchers

o NLP for Patients

o NLP for Clinical Operators

• By Region

o North America

o Latin America

o Europe

o Middle East & Africa

o Asia Pacific

